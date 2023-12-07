From My Dearest to Song of Bandits: Pick best historical K-drama from second half of 2023

My Dearest, Song of Bandits and The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract are a few of the splendid historical dramas which were released in the second half of 2023. My Dearest is a hit historical romance drama starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin which received a lot of attention from the viewers. It aired its final episode on November 18 and achieved its highest viewership ratings ever. Here are some of the best historical dramas released in the second half on 2023.

Best historical drama 2023 - second half

Namgoogmin and Ahn Eun Jin starrer My Dearest aired its first episode in August. The drama finally came to an end after airing its two parts. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract and Moon In the Day are both currently airing historical dramas. The two dramas are a mix of the contemporary world and the past.

