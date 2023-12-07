From My Dearest to Song of Bandits: Pick best historical K-drama from second half of 2023
My Dearest, Song of Bandits, The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract and many more amazing historical drama were released in the second half of 2023. Here is a look.
My Dearest, Song of Bandits and The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract are a few of the splendid historical dramas which were released in the second half of 2023. My Dearest is a hit historical romance drama starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin which received a lot of attention from the viewers. It aired its final episode on November 18 and achieved its highest viewership ratings ever. Here are some of the best historical dramas released in the second half on 2023.
Best historical drama 2023 - second half
Namgoogmin and Ahn Eun Jin starrer My Dearest aired its first episode in August. The drama finally came to an end after airing its two parts. The drama gained mass popularity as part two even got extended for extra episodes. The last episode ran for 100 minutes and gained massive viewership. The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract and Moon In the Day are both currently airing historical dramas. The two dramas are a mix of the contemporary world and the past.
Pick your best historical drama from the second half of 2023.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more