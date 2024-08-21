André 3000 vs. Kanye West: Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum Debate Who's The GOAT Rapper

The duo, then Kanye West and André 3000 have long been hip-hop legends. They both hail from Atlanta (Georgia) and are key figures during rap’s golden era. Many consider them as two of the best rappers ever to have graced hip hop music. A recent debate between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum has rekindled a comparison between these two greats.

Kravitz and Tatum were on an episode of GOAT Talks where they talked about who the greatest rapper of all time is in their own opinion. When asked for her pick, she immediately said Ye by Tatum. However, he chose André 3000 as his GOAT, although surprised by that choice.

While recognizing his love for old-school Kanye, Tatum remains committed to supporting André 3000. This argument reminds us that both musicians are not just icons who defined an epoch but also people who significantly influenced the course of hip-hop history.

Recently, Ye was dismissed as a defendant in a copyright lawsuit relating to his song Life of the Party featuring Andre’s Three Stacks. The suit brought against Phase One Network accused this track of unauthorized use of Boogie Down Productions music.

However, Kano Computing remains embroiled in legal action; it being the firm behind this song’s release on a handheld audio device thus explaining why Ye was absolved of any blame by the court recently while this case is still pending. With this legal victory, Ye can now concentrate fully on his music without life becoming unbearable because of this lawsuit.

The Ye vs André 3000 debate signifies their lasting impact on hip-hop culture. There will always be different sides when fans discuss who the G.O.A.T is but no one can contest that both artists are already etched in history books. Their genre-defying contributions continue to reverberate, revealing that real art never goes out of fashion.

