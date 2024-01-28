As The First Month Of 2024 Comes To an End, Here Are The 6 Biggest Controversies In January

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and pornographic content which could be triggering for some readers.

Hollywood and controversies are two words that go hand in hand. Where there are celebrities, there’s bound to be some drama. The new year has barely started and we already have some headline grabbing controversies that shook Hollywood and the whole internet in January 2024.

1. Taylor Swift deepfake controversy: The threat of the powerful AI technology being utilized for malicious purposes has been brewing for some time and some recent incidents just increased this worry. The biggest and probably the most powerful victim of the dangers of AI turned out to be none other than Taylor Swift when she recently found some AI generated images of her in explicit scenarios being shared.

The Bad Blood singer is reportedly considering strict legal actions against the perpetrators while SAG-AFTRA and White House both came out in defense of Taylor Swift and condemned the act of generating and sharing such images.

2. Barbie Oscar snub: The award season is upon us, with the biggest award function in cinema history set to take place again this year. The Oscars are just a few weeks away and thus the nominations for the prestigious competition were announced earlier this month.

The biggest controversy that erupted from those nominations was the apparent snub against Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig who were not nominated in the best actor (female) category as well as best director category. The controversy was even further fueled by statements by Ryan Gosling, who was nominated in his category and Hillary Clinton, both of whom issued statements in solidarity with the director and lead actress of last year’s biggest summer blockbuster.

3. Epstein List: The year 2024 started with one of the biggest controversies of the year itself. The names on an apparent list that mentions some of the people that Jeffrey Epstein, who is now a convicted child sex-trafficker, usually frequented with. The list had some big names like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton as well as big celebrities like Leonardo Dicaprio and Michael Jackson.

Though, it is to be noted that the list doesn’t name any co-conspirators of Epstein but just some of the people he was in contact with at some point of time.

4. Lip-Reading gate: The biggest scandal to have emerged from the Golden Globes this year was an apparent case of celebrity lip-reading gone too far. In this case, a clip featuring Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift went viral in which the Spring Breakers actress is seen to be sharing some gossip with her friends. Some lip-readers on the internet read the clip as Gomez allegedly talking about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in a disparaging way.

5. Kim Kardashian tanning bed: Kim Kardashian recently came under fire for apparently promoting a tanning bed, which is proven to be bad for health and even a cancer risk. The American Horror Story actress addressed the criticism on X and said that the tanning bed helps her dealing with a skin problem called psoriasis, a condition that Kim was diagnosed with in 2011.

6. Nicki Minaj-Megan Thee Stallion feud: Towards the end of January, Megan Thee Stallion released her new track, HISS which has an alleged diss against Nicki Minaj and her current husband. The news of the feud was confirmed by Nicki Minaj who fired back at the WAP singer for the diss that she made against her.

