Benny Blanco Hilariously Narrates Girlfriend Selena Gomez's Get Ready With Me Video; See Here

Selena Gomez added a fun twist to her usual beauty videos by having her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, narrate her latest Get Ready With Me TikTok. His funny and sweet comments made the video both amusing and charming, giving fans a peek into their relationship while she did her makeup.



Gomez, who is the founder of her Rare Beauty brand and has impressive makeup skills, took to TikTok to share her morning routine with her followers.

Benny Blanco’s funny commentary on Selena Gomez's beauty routine goes viral

Selena's 36-year-old boyfriend Benny Blanco, who is a famous music producer and boyfriend, did commentary instead of the usual voice-over that explains the makeup products and techniques. He made funny comments about the makeup process, which really grabbed the fans' attention. Because of this, the video became extremely popular and quickly went viral.

The video starts with Benny Blanco getting confused about the basic makeup products Selena Gomez uses. When she applies highlighter and primer, he humorously calls them hand lotion and jokes that mixing them looks like poo poo.



Blanco’s narration included funny mistakes, such as referring to a bronzer stick as lipstick and later correcting himself with a magic marker. He described Gomez applying bronzer with lines like, "You put magic marker all over your face like you’re a kid in school… You’ve got to smile and look cute and everyone loves it."

One of the best parts of the video was Benny Blanco’s reaction to Selena Gomez applying tinted moisturizer. He said he wasn’t sure what it was and playfully questioned what it did. Later, he compared putting on concealer to "finger-painting all over" her face.



As Selena Gomez started applying blush, Benny Blanco commented, It looks good and asked if her brow stick was lipstick. Gomez laughed and corrected him, and Blanco kept up his playful commentary, joking that "girl’s eyebrows always look like little tigers" while she applied the product.



Near the end of the video, Benny Blanco mixed up Selena Gomez's lipliner with lipstick, but he finally got one product right by correctly calling her lipstick lipstick. His last comments were full of affection and admiration: “Okay guys, I’m done. She’s done being— Wow, I’m turning this off, you’re hot.”



Selena Gomez added a playful caption to the video saying, “I love you babe, but not everything is lipstick lol,” which both highlighted Benny Blanco’s funny mistakes and showed her affection. Fans have loved the video, enjoying the couple’s real and lighthearted interaction.

Gomez and Blanco’s loving relationship shines through in hilarious makeup tutorial

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship first caught public attention in December 2023, and Gomez confirmed their romance soon after with a touching Instagram post. Since then, they've been seen together at different events, like the 2024 Golden Globes. Gomez has openly praised Blanco, calling him the love of my life on her 32nd birthday in July 2024.



Benny Blanco’s commentary on the Get Ready With Me video brought a lot of humor and showed how close he and Selena Gomez are.

