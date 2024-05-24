Bring Me the Horizon Surprises Metal Heads by Announcing Second of Four Post Human Albums

What a time to be alive! If you are into metalcore, you will definitely be eager to witness the long-awaited album. For those unaware, Bring Me the Horizon will be dropping their new album Post Human: NeX GEn soon.

When is it happening? Let’s learn it along with other details of the album that have caused a stir amongst music enthusiasts.

BMTH to release new album

While this has been longed for by BMTH fans, the Metalcore act dropped a piece of big news on May 23, 2024.

Posting it on X (formerly Twitter), the official page of Bring Me the Horizon dropped a video along with detailing the release of their new launch. “BMTH invites you to Ascend!” read the social media post while further stating that POST HUMAN: NeX GEn will be out on May at midnight.

In what seems to be an anime-style video, people are introduced to a chaotic and post-apocalyptic world. This scene has been made grand by the addition of some heavy symphony backed up by screeching vocals. However, it all ends abruptly with a piano note.

Enter a long hall, which at first seems to be a place of hiding or a practice room for a pianist, but turns out to be a laboratory, where a corporation seemingly is experimenting on humans. The trailer ends with a robotic voice stating "Let's Begin!" then taking the fans to a Final Fantasy-like logo of NeXgen, where they can hear some really hard-hitting and hyping riffs, getting them ready for what's to come.

About Post Human: NeX GEn

Post Human: NeX GEn is the second installment of the four releases under the series Post Human.

The first of these Metal albums was launched back in October 2020 by the name of Post Human: Survival Horror.

NeX GEn was supposed to be launched this fall; however, as the BMTH’s keyboardist, Jordan Fish, had left the act, pushing the launch to a new date. Following Fish’s departure, only one track was launched this January. The song is called Kool-Aid.

Speaking to 93X, a Minneapolis rock radio station, Oli Sykes, the frontman of BMTH, stated that the idea behind the album is to represent a different musical style within all four releases. "We've done so much sh*t over our career that we have our sound, but we can go anywhere with it," he added.

The new album was first teased on April 10, with BMTH deleting all of the BMTH posts on Instagram but one. This post had a clip with a robotic voice stating, "You cling to your virtual identity as if it were your very soul. Pathetic."

What seems to be a female robot in the video further states that it is “Here to wipe away, the detritus systems.”

With everything cryptic and scary that she speaks of, at the end of the video, it is heard, “It's time for a new era. Initializing Nex Gen."

Bring Me the Horizon’s Post Human: NeX GEn will be out at midnight on May 24, 2024.

