Director Miguel Gomes Wins Best Director Award For Grand Tour At Cannes Film Festival 2024; DETAILS

The closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival took place at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 25, 2024. The event saw Portuguese director Miguel Gomes emerging as one of the biggest winners of the night as he took home the award of Best Director for Grand Tour.

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 did its best in captivating the audience's attention with exciting film premieres, offering a glimpse of stars walking the iconic red carpet in their best fashion attires, and many other memorable moments.

Director Greta Gerwig, the president of the main competition jury, were joined by the other jury members at the closing ceremony today, where they announced the winner for Best Director alongside the highly anticipated winners of the prestigious Palme d'Or, among other honors.

Le Prix de la Mise en scène est remis à MIGUEL GOMES pour GRAND TOUR.

The Award for Best Director goes to MIGUEL GOMES for GRAND TOUR.#Cannes2024 #Palmares #Awards #BestDirector pic.twitter.com/Yb30uZYSNZ — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 25, 2024

Miguel Gomes wins Best Director Award for Grand Tour at Cannes 2024

Director Greta Gerwig, president of the main competition jury at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, finally revealed the winner of the Best Director award along with the other jury members, which included J.A. Bayona, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki, Ebru Ceylan, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Omar Sy.

Portuguese filmmaker Miguel Gomes won the Best Director award for his period drama Grand Tour. The film had its world premiered on May 22, 2024 at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie has an A-list star ensemble cast featuring Gonçalo Waddington, Lang Khê Tran, Cláudio da Silva, João Pedro Vaz, and João Pedro Bénard, among others.