Challengers trailer: Zendaya's steamy scene invites meme, fans say 'This is Tom Holland's canon event'

The trailer of upcoming movie Challengers is out now! Scheduled to release this year, this sports movie stars Zendaya , Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor. This movie will show two friends named Art and Mike falling in love with the same girl named Tashi, who is a famous tennis player.

The steamy scene of Zendaya in the movie Challengers has garnered different reactions from the people. Here is everything to know about the same.

Reactions to Challengers trailer

The first Challengers trailer features a raunchy threesome scene among Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist.

Zendaya’s famous boyfriend Tom Holland is being brutally trolled on Twitter after stills from the threesome scene have gone viral. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Overall, Challengers trailer has received some of the best reactions from the viewers. Fans are also happy that for the first time Zendaya appears to be playing the role in which she can look beautiful. One user wrote, “Finally a project where Zendaya gets to look like the beautiful woman she is and doesn't wear baggy jeans and converse but she's tongue kissing 2 white boys.”

Another added, “Zendaya in a movie where she's allowed to be as pretty as she is in real life.” Third user wrote, “psychosexual tennis thriller starring zendaya and tom holland's variants. oh she's taking it dot mov”

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly dating since 2016, when they first worked together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. In this movie, Holland plays the role of Peter Parker aka Spider Man while Zendaya plays the role of Mary Jane. Later, the duo made their relationship Instagram official when Holland called Zendaya ‘My MJ’ in his post. The duo were later also spotted packing on PDA in the car.

Next, Zendaya will be seen in the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet. This sequel is scheduled to hit the theaters on November 17, 2023.

