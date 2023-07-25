Chrissy Teigen Weight Loss Details: How the Model Shed 50 lbs

Chrissy Teigen's weight loss journey is full of interesting insights. According to some of her fans, she had lost considerable weight with a lenient yet clean diet and workout routine. Her face appears less puffy, which could be a result of her cheek fat removal surgery or giving up alcohol. With a combination of mindful eating, physical activities, and surgeries, she managed to look much fitter now. It is speculated that the model has shed around 50 lbs after her weight gain during lockdown. Here, let's examine her transformation and have figured out the secrets behind her recent appearance.

Who Is Chrissy Teigen?

Christine Diane Teigen is a well-known model and TV personality. She is an American who is half-Norwegian. Teigen gained recognition when she first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. Besides her successful modeling career, she co-hosted the popular show Lip Sync Battle from 2015 to 2019 and served as a judge on the comedy competition Bring the Funny in 2019. Additionally, she has written 3 cookbooks.

Age in 2023: 38

Birthplace: Delta, United States

Weight: 121 pounds (55 kg)

Height: 5 foot 9 inches

What Health Issue Did Chrissy Teigen Struggle With?

Teigen dealt with anxiety for most of her life. But she shared that it wasn't until after giving birth to her first child, that she experienced postpartum depression and realized she needed support. In a 2017 essay for Glamour, she openly discussed her struggles, hoping to bring awareness to other women who may be silently going through the same thing.

The signs and symptoms of postpartum depression are similar to those of depression, such as feeling inadequate, isolated, having flat emotions, experiencing unexplained sadness or tears, difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, and changes in appetite. Postpartum depression can also manifest physically, leading to headaches, stomachaches, fatigue, and overall body discomfort ( 1 ).

Chrissy Teigen's Weight Loss Journey

When Chrissy Teigen shared a picture of herself dancing in jeans shorts before attending her husband John Legend's performance, it sparked discussions about her weight loss. Some fans noticed a significant change compared to her appearance a few months earlier, particularly in her face. As a mother of two, Teigen has been open about embracing a healthy lifestyle without resorting to strict diets. She achieved weight loss through regular physical activity and a stress-free approach to life. Also, her decision to quit drinking may have played a role in her transformation too.

Chrissy Teigen's Weight Loss Diet Plan

Chrissy used to follow a low-carb diet to maintain her swimsuit model weight, but her eating habits have changed since becoming a mother. She now takes a more flexible approach while staying mindful of what she eats.

Avoids Sugar in the Morning

For breakfast, Chrissy prefers cooked meals like eggs instead of baked goods. She is not a fan of continental breakfast or pastries in the morning like hot chocolate or croissant. But she occasionally indulges in boozy French toast. High amounts of added sugars can lead to obesity whereas low glycemic index foods are associated with weight loss ( 2 ), ( 3 ). Thus you can add low-glycemic foods like fruits, veggies, beans, and peas to your diet.

Spicy & Healthy Lunch

Her lunch is usually around 3 pm and may include dishes such as coconut-chicken curry, avocado toast with chili flakes, or recipes from her cookbook. Chrissy's healthy cravings often include dishes like tangerine, blood orange, and grapefruit salad. She and John are fans of spicy food, as evident from the well-stocked cupboard she shared on Instagram, filled with numerous bottles of Tabasco sauce and containers of chili peppers ( 4 ).

Avoids Light Dinners

Chrissy doesn’t snack in between. Snacking habits can also involve unhealthy eating behaviors like mindless eating and overeating, which can hinder weight loss progress ( 5 ). Instead, she waits till the end of the day to have her heaviest meal of the day. Avoids having salads for dinner as she finds that lighter meals make her wake up and crave candy during the night. Instead, she opts for dishes like Cajun salmon with spinach or fresh tomato basil soup with baked fish.

Chrissy isn't a big fan of desserts and could even go without them entirely.

Chrissy Teigen’s Sobriety

Chrissy's decision to embrace sobriety may have had an impact on her weight. Alcohol intake can contribute to weight gain and a bloated or puffy appearance ( 6 ). This could explain why Chrissy's face appeared different in the past. It is proven that binge drinking could also lead to some bowel issues and abdominal pain in some ( 7 ). She openly shared her commitment to sobriety on Instagram in late 2020.

How Did Chrissy Teigen Manage To Lose Weight?

During the lockdown, Chrissy admitted to gaining some weight. She enjoyed snacking on nuts, cheese, and ham and even indulged in midnight snacks. She jokingly mentioned her double-digit quarantine weight gain but expressed a desire to make healthier choices. Later, Chrissy made a dedicated effort to shed 50 pounds and achieve a healthier body weight. It's evident that Chrissy prefers eating good and healthy food. However, she's not a big fan of cardio. Despite this, she still incorporates physical activities in her daily routine to stay in shape. Now, let's take a closer look at her workout routine.

Chrissy Teigen Workout

When it comes to staying fit, Chrissy Teigen keeps herself active and engaged in various physical activities. She enjoys playing with her kids, going to the park, and visiting the aquarium, which not only brings joy but also helps her stay physically active.

Cardio

While she may not follow a strict workout routine, she recognizes the importance of incorporating cardio exercises into her regimen.

Chrissy has openly admitted that she's not the biggest fan of traditional cardio workouts. However, she understands that cardio plays a crucial role in maintaining her physique ( 8 ).

To make cardio more enjoyable, she has found creative ways to spice up her routines. In fact, she recently put together a reenactment of Cher's iconic 90s-era workout videos, infusing fun and nostalgia into her exercise sessions. While this may not be the most intense form of cardio, Chrissy believes that finding ways to have fun during workouts is half the battle.

When she wants to take her cardio more seriously, Chrissy turns to her trainer Simone De La Rue for guidance. Simone helps her with a full-body workout that includes a mix of cardio, leg exercises, and butt workouts.

This comprehensive approach ensures that Chrissy gets a well-rounded cardiovascular workout while also targeting specific muscle groups. Some of her exercises are diversified to make them more enjoyable. She often incorporates the following in her workout routine too.

Static planks

Shoulder presses

Jump squats

Strength Training With Band

In addition to cardio, Chrissy also focuses on strength training to build lean muscle and maintain her toned physique ( 9 ). Rather than relying on traditional weightlifting, she prefers using resistance bands and bodyweight exercises. This approach allows her to sculpt her muscles without bulking up, achieving a balanced and athletic look. Bodyweight exercises offer a great starting point for those who are new to working out or don't have access to a gym. The convenience and effectiveness of these exercises make them accessible to everyone.

EMS Training

One interesting addition to Chrissy's fitness routine is the use of electric muscle stimulation (EMS) training. She revealed on Instagram that she incorporates EMS into her workouts for a quick and efficient calorie burn.

EMS involves using a machine that sends electrical signals to the muscles, causing them to contract and engage more intensively. By stimulating more muscle fibers, EMS workouts provide a similar sweat session to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) but in a shorter time frame. This allows Chrissy to burn hundreds of calories in just a 20-minute session.

It is also effective in improving muscle mass, strength, and endurance ( 10 ). While EMS training was originally used in physical therapy for rehabilitation purposes, it has gained popularity in recent years as a time-efficient method for achieving fitness goals.

Did She Have Surgery?

Chrissy Teigen has been known to undergo various plastic surgeries, although she may not always openly acknowledge them. Here, let’s take a look at some of her speculated plastic surgeries based on her interviews and tweets.

1. Breast implant surgery - She had breast implant surgery during her early modeling days. In 2020, she announced that she was having her breast implants removed which acknowledges her prior surgery.

2. Buccal fat removal - She also underwent a buccal fat removal procedure to remove fat pads from her cheeks. This thins down Chrissy Teigen’s cheeks and defines face angles. Chrissy credited the surgery for the visible results, especially after she quit drinking.

3. Liposuction - Chrissy Teigen’s liposuction has always been a topic of controversy. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Chrissy Teigen playfully mentioned that she had undergone armpit liposuction as her only procedure. However, she recently shut down an Instagram commenter who speculated that her slimmed-down appearance was the result of constant liposuction. Responding with a sarcastic clap, Chrissy questioned the claim and replied, "Constant liposuction? What are you even talking about? lol."

Other Changes To Chrissy Teigen's Weight Loss Appearance

During her early modeling days at 23, Chrissy Teigen's appearance was totally different. She was not in her natural skin tone. Chrissy Teigen before modeling had a lighter skin tone. As a self-proclaimed "spray tan addict," she regularly applied bronzer every few days to achieve a darker complexion.

At that time, she aimed for a popular model look, which included voluminous hair, caramel highlights, a spray-tanned complexion, and subtle makeup. This style contrasts with her current aesthetics seen on Instagram.

While her cheeks have always appeared round and plump, Chrissy has recently disclosed undergoing buccal fat removal. There is speculation among fans about other possible cosmetic procedures such as lip fillers, a nose job, eyebrow fillers, and porcelain veneers for her teeth. Chrissy has even confirmed getting an eyebrow transplant, stating that it allows her to go out without wearing makeup.

Over time, Chrissy Teigen's weight loss transformation through surgery, diet, and workout has resulted in a distinct and captivating beauty that sets her apart from her early modeling days.

Conclusion

Chrissy Teigen's weight loss journey is truly inspiring and has caught the attention of many. She has worked hard, using a mix of surgeries, strict diets, and exercise routines to shape her new look, radiating confidence and beauty. In recent times, she has been showcasing her unique and captivating style through her social handle. Despite facing criticism, she remains passionate about what she does. From her early days as a model to the present, her journey of transformation demonstrates her dedication to personal growth, serving as a motivation for others on their own transformative paths.

