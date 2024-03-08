'Confidence' And 'Foolish Courage':John Cena Talks About His New Movie; Says Had To Take Bold Decisions

The 46-year-old is being headstrong and trying to make some “right” decisions. The renowned WWE wrestler turned actor has moved away from his action flicks and mindless comedy/drama films to more meaningful things. But this time he is venturing into a category many do not explore as an immediate genre shift-raunchy comedy. This new raunchy comedy will star John Cena and prominent faces like Zac Edron, Jermaine Fowler amongst others. The film is called Ricky Stanicky and it got the actor to make some tough decisions. What was it and has the film been released? Let us find out.

Did John Cena like working in the film Ricky Stanicky?

Yes. John Cena has loved working in the film despite the challenges it posed to the wrestler. Director Peter Farrelly has already made films like Dumb and Dumber or There’s Something About Mary and many more. Ricky Stanicky is also his creation. John Cena says Peter is "really good about getting your best out of you, forcing you into uncomfortable situations and getting you to go all in." Cena then adds how there is fool’s courage we all need once in our life. The wrestler has been a loved face on TV since 2002, when he first came in WWE and has switched into acting since. In an interview, John Cena says, "I come from a world where guys go out in their underwear, throw oil all over themselves and talk trash to each other. That in itself is ridiculous," he also adds, "But because we commit and we are authentically representing the characters we try to build, it brings you to the edge of your seat." The film Ricky Stanicky is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

What does John Cena say about embarrassing moments on screen and more?

In the same interview the Freelance actor says, "You have to do those embarrassing moments on screen where you're asked to give of yourself and be vulnerable — whether it's dressed as a merman, whether it's in your tighty whities or in a Britney Spears outfit — you've got to wholeheartedly commit.” He also adds, "I genuinely love it, and I try to be better than I was yesterday. That's how I approached wrestling, and that yield really showed."

The Daddy’s Home actor has been married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020 and he believes that people like her are trustworthy and the ones who push him. He is happy where he is today all because of the family support. As John Cena reminisces in his long journey, fans binge the raunchy comedy Ricky Stanicky. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

