Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Chad DiMera Expose Cat Greene’s True Identity and Save Her Family?

In the October 29 episode of Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera drops a bombshell on Julie Williams, revealing that Cat Greene, who has been masquerading as “Abigail DiMera,” is a complete fraud. Following the chaos in Paris, Chad is determined to expose Cat's deceit and the role her accomplice, Mark Greene, played in the scheme, putting them both in jeopardy.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

After updating Julie on Cat’s charade, Chad heads to the Salem Police Department, where Cat is set to face interrogation. With Mark also likely in custody, he begins to panic about the fate of their mother, Catharina Meleounis, who is still being held captive by Clyde Weston. Clyde’s threats loom large over Cat and Mark, as he made it clear they would never see their mother alive unless they succeeded in their mission. The urgency of rescuing Catharina escalates, and both Cat and Mark find themselves in a race against time to save her.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson gets involved in the unfolding drama by bringing Marlena Evans up to speed on the connection between Mark, Cat, and Clyde. Steve’s investigation hints that Catharina’s past is intertwined with deeper secrets, especially regarding John Black’s alleged role in her fate years ago. As he gathers clues, it’s clear that he may play a vital role in saving Catharina from Clyde’s revenge.

On a different front, Holly Jonas decides to forgive Eric Brady for past mistakes, allowing him a moment of reconciliation before his trip back to Paris, where he is expected to reunite with Nicole Walker and Jude Brady. Eric’s departure marks another chapter in his storyline, but fans can anticipate more appearances from Greg Vaughan in the future.

As Chad confronts Cat in the interrogation room and Steve delves into the past, Days of Our Livespromises intense drama filled with twists and high stakes. Will Chad’s revelations lead to justice, and can Catharina be rescued from Clyde's clutches before it’s too late? With secrets unraveling and relationships tested, fans won’t want to miss the action as it unfolds in Salem.

