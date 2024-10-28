Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah Confront Fiona for Her Reckless Behavior?

On Monday, October 28, Days of Our Lives will bring heated confrontations as Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) finds her mother-in-law, Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas), enjoying a drink in the town square. With Fiona recently freed of charges thanks to Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Sarah won’t hold back her anger. Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) has his own battle brewing with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) over Titan stock.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

After learning that Fiona is back to her old habits, Sarah is outraged. Fiona’s release, engineered by Melinda Trask and EJ DiMera, only adds to Sarah’s frustration. She publicly confronts her mother-in-law, putting Fiona on full blast for her reckless behavior, which Sarah fears could cause more trouble for their family.

While Sarah deals with Fiona, Xander has his own issues with Philip. Xander is furious to discover that Philip has filed an injunction to block his Titan stock transfer. Xander had been trying to strike a deal with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) for a paralysis cure, but Philip’s interference complicates matters. Philip, however, believes he’s doing what’s best for Titan, aligning his actions with what Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) would have wanted—keeping the company away from the DiMeras. Despite Philip’s gloating over his latest move, Xander vows to fight back, predicting that this war is far from over.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera continues to work on mending her relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). However, Brady isn’t thrilled about the lengths Kristen is forcing Sarah and Xander to go to for Dr. Wilhelm Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) serum, further straining their already tense dynamic.

In another part of Salem, Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Cherie Jimenez) receives an unexpected visitor—her cousin Javi, played by newcomer Al Calderon. Gabi opens the door to a surprising family reunion and offers her condolences, as Javi’s mother, Tia Hilda, recently passed away from cancer. This reunion gives Gabi and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) a chance to reconnect with their cousin as the family bonds over their shared loss.

Finally, Monday’s episode marks the exit of Brandon Barash as Stefan DiMera. After being drugged and ambushed, Stefan is unconscious, and viewers will learn that Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) was behind it all. Her actions prevent Stefan’s reunion with Gabi, sending him off canvas for the time being.

Advertisement

As tensions rise in Salem, Sarah’s confrontation with Fiona, Xander’s battle with Philip, and Kristen’s struggle with Brady set the stage for dramatic turns. With family reunions and Stefan’s departure, Days of Our Lives promises more emotional twists and heated showdowns ahead. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how these evolving stories play out.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists