Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will EJ Make Brady Pay Despite Sarah’s Recant?

In Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, tensions rise as EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) stands firm against Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). With Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf) fate hanging in the balance, Sarah’s attempt to retract her statement faces a major obstacle. Meanwhile, Clyde Weston (James Read) launches a sinister scheme that could spell danger for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Despite Sarah’s efforts to recant her statement against Brady, EJ refuses to budge. EJ remains determined to uphold the 10-year plea deal he struck, which leaves Sarah and Xander in a bind. They need Brady free in order to obtain a potential paralysis cure from Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), but EJ’s unyielding stance throws a wrench in their plan. Xander’s anger toward EJ only escalates the tension, but his outbursts do little to change EJ’s mind.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) continues his pursuit of the truth, grilling Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas) for a confession. Eric suspects Fiona was involved in Sarah’s hit-and-run, but despite his accusations and the waiter’s confirmation that Fiona left with Brady, she denies any involvement. Without concrete proof, Eric faces a dead-end but remains determined to secure Brady’s freedom.

Elsewhere, Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) catches up with Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who shares updates about Chad’s trip to Paris with “Abigail DiMera” (AnnaLynne McCord). In Paris, “Abigail” continues her deception, pretending her memories are returning and even proposing marriage to Chad. Unbeknownst to him, this charade is part of a larger plot orchestrated by Clyde Weston.

Clyde, during a prison visit, gives Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson) shocking new orders—to end Chad’s life after the marriage is sealed. Despite Dr. Greene’s hesitation, Clyde insists on moving forward with the plan to make “Abigail” a wealthy widow, setting the stage for her to claim a significant part of the DiMera fortune.

As EJ stands his ground and Clyde’s plot thickens, Thursday’s DOOL episode promises intense drama and dangerous twists. With Brady’s future uncertain and Chad unknowingly caught in a deadly scheme, the stakes are higher than ever. Stay tuned to see how these explosive storylines unfold.

