Amy Poehler Recalls Working With Christopher Walken In Saturday Night Live Sketch; Says ‘Then There Were People Like…’

Amy Poehler is surely one of those stars who has amazing and interesting stories that have occurred in her impressive career. She shared one such story recently that also involved the legendary actor Christopher Walken and the 20 minutes that went without chitchatting with him during their SNL skit prep in 2008.

Poehler revealed this in the episode of The Lonely Island And Seth Meyers’s podcast. It is also to be noted that Walken has previously appeared in several episodes of the comedy sketch show and he has created multiple memorable moments.

The SNL episode that the actress was referring to was Walken's seventh and last appearance on the late-night comedy show that featured his impressions.

While talking about show’s the Meet The Family sketch, the Mean Girls star shared that everyone did their respective impressions of the Catch Me If You Can actor and there were great ones.

Poehler added, “And then there were people like myself who don't have an impression, but I think because it was so bad, it was good, maybe? And that short little wig. I was playing a young girl, and I just got a laugh on the word spooky, which, is fun to say as Christopher Walken. Spooky behavior.”

The Parks And Recreation star recalled that she was in a sketch with The King Of New York star and typically when they are working on a sketch it’s only natural to talk during the process with people. But this was not the case with both the performers.

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed that they both sat beside one another for around 20 minutes and that was the longest she had ever gone without chitchatting with someone ever who has appeared as a host on the show. She further praised him and called him a “delight.”

