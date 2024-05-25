Demi Moore Shares Her Regret Over Brat Pack’s Reunion Documentary; Says ‘My Only Wish…’

Demi Moore shined in the first trailer of the Brat Pack reunion documentary. However, at the trailer event, the actress revealed having only one regret. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Moore revealed that she would have wanted other members of their group to celebrate with her.

The Brat Pack was a compilation of 80’s iconic Hollywood films like The Breakfast Club, Pretty In Pink, and Sixteen Candles, amongst many others. The era has given rise to many legendary actors; one of them is Moore.

What did Demi Moore say about the documentary?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Moore revealed that she discussed the documentary with McCarthy but wished that all members would have been together in the room. The Ghost actress said, "I had such a great time sitting down and talking with [McCarthy.] I'm sad there wasn't an opportunity where we were all sitting in a room together, talking.”

Moreover, the actress feels that McCarthy did a great job with the documentary. She claimed, "It was such an interesting, curious thing. We all had different experiences. [The Brat Pack] was very impactful for Andrew and shifted the direction of his career."

The Disclosure star also admitted that none of the members of the group, including her, liked to be called Brats. She claimed that "none of us really liked the idea of being called 'brats,' or that we weren't professionals or didn't take our work seriously.”

Brat Pack was the title given to the actors based on the writer David Blum’s 1985 New York Magazine cover.

Preview of Brat Pack reunion documentary

As for the trailer for the Brat Pack reunion, McCarthy is seen calling the actors one by one while also traveling to many of the actors' houses for an interview on a topic that was particularly sensitive to them. McCarthy describes the friends' battles between conforming to social norms and rejecting criticism, especially with regard to the stigma associated with the Brat Pack nickname.

In the trailer, McCarthy is seen telling Emilio Estevez, "You've not been interested in talking about the Brat Pack for years.” The actor then admits that he turns the opportunities down and that "it was time that we cleared the air on a couple of things."

Brat Packs reunion documentary will be available to stream on Hulu from June 13.

