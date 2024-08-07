Did Meghan Markle Undergo Smile Transformation Procedures? Here's What We Know

Meghan Markle has spent most of her life in the public eye. First, for her career as a former Hollywood actress, and second, for marrying into the Royal family. After getting hitched to Prince Harry, she is now the Duchess of Sussex. Being under the radar of the public means you have to flash your million-dollar smile, and in that case, Meghan Markle’s sparkling smile has been the talk of the town.

As a former actress, Meghan used to be quite conscious of her looks and appearance, and to present herself as per Hollywood criteria, she might have undergone some dental transformations. Though there is no official confirmation about it, the Duchess of Sussex has gone from slightly gummy teeth to perfectly dazzling teeth through a little dental makeover.

Whether Meghan Markle had braces or not isn't clarified. But there have been quite a few reports and speculations that she had orthodontic work done to her teeth before her career in Hollywood skyrocketed as an actress. Some reported that she had clear aligners to straighten her teeth, while others stated that she had metal braces.

Braces or not, Meghan Markle has an admirable smile. And while there’s no official announcement of her going under the knife to fix her teeth or using braces, it is difficult to be certain. As per speculations, she has allegedly fixed her teeth with some procedures, including teeth whitening and dental bonding, and probably she might have added dental veneers.

In an old interview with Allure, Meghan talked about getting her teeth whitened regularly and that she had done dental bonding to close the gap in her front teeth. However, she never mentioned whether she had dental veneers or not. But clearly, the tooth transformation has given Prince Harry’s wife a boost in confidence.

But Meghan Markle's smile has often been compared to Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton’s. While Kate has an elegant smile, Meghan’s smile is dynamic. Both of them have their own uniqueness, but they have both set records in fashion over the years.

Among all the members of the Royal family, Kate Middleton’s smile catches the most attention. Though there have been some rumors about Kate’s veneers, her smile surely captures many hearts. Now, whether she had done veneers or not as a part of her dental care, her elegant smile exudes poise and dignity.

It is not uncommon among Hollywood celebrities and popular personalities to go through various treatments to maintain their appearance. After Meghan clarified about her teeth whitening, bonding, and a few more adjustments, it is clear that her smile transformation is truly commendable. The Suits actress still probably gets her regular teeth checked, as her dazzling smile is enough to melt your heart.

