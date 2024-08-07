Did You Know Prince William And Kate Middleton Had To Confirm Their Romance During A Game Of Never Have I Ever? Check Details

New details about Prince William and Princess Kate’s dating life before their royal wedding in 2011 have emerged, courtesy of royal biographer Robert Jobson’s latest book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, out August 6. Jobson details in his volume how the duo forged a friendship at the University of St. Andrews in the fall of 2001 before they became a couple.

The acclaimed author with extensive connections within the royal household writes that both Prince William and Kate Middleton were attached to different people at the time of their first meeting, but once they began dating each other, they often walked to class, browsed the local grocery store, or simply spent nights at home listening to music together. “Among the student community, it was an open secret that they were a couple,” Jobson notes, before detailing how the Prince’s ex-girlfriend forced the two to make their romance official.

It was a stereotypical college party in the early 2000s when teens entertained themselves by playing games like Beer Pong, Spin the Bottle, Never Have I Ever, and more during gatherings. At one such party, while their group of friends was invested in the latter game, William’s ex-girlfriend, Carly Massy-Birch, “perhaps unwittingly” exposed William’s “secret love affair with Catherine,” Jobson jots in his aforementioned book.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl also detailed what went down that night in 2002 in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance. According to a party guest’s tip to Nicholl, when it was Massy-Birch’s turn to make confessions during the drunk game, “She announced, ‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’” knowing full well that William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him.

Nicholl’s tipster added that everyone was in shock by Massy-Birch’s rather bold move and that Prince William shot a cold look at her and whispered under his breath that he couldn't believe her former friend just said that. “We knew they were together, but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public,” the source said.

The tension between William, Kate, and Massy-Birch did not, however, escalate, as can be concluded by the fact that she was invited to the duo’s royal wedding, along with a handful of the royal’s other former flames.

Kate and William, however, are currently going through testing times amid the former's cancer diagnosis.

When the Princess of Wales announced her cancer detection this March following undergoing a planned abdominal surgery, she underscored how her husband has been a great source of strength and support to her in this difficult time. She also mentioned in her social media video message that it took some time to publicize her health details because she and her husband first had to make their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, comfortable with the critical bit of information.

Princess Catherine has been doing well recently, attending the Wimbledon Men's final in July and the King's official birthday ceremony earlier.

