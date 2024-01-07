Did Selena Gomez have a yearning moment for bestie amid ongoing romance? Singer reminisces about close bond with Nicola Peltz Beckham

Selena Gomez is feeling the absence of her best friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and shared a nostalgic moment on her Instagram Story. Posting a throwback picture of the two friends enjoying a boat ride in matching all-white outfits, Gomez expressed, "miss you."

Selena Gomez expressed missing her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham

The 31-year-old Only Murders In the Building star also took the opportunity to express pride in Peltz's directorial debut in the upcoming film Lola, scheduled for release on Feb. 9. Gomez shared a still from the movie, captioning it with "Proud friend."

Selena Gomez and the 28-year-old Old Star have a history of publicly celebrating their friendship. In January 2023, the duo unveiled matching tattoos during a New Year's Eve trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. Both got the word angel inked on their forearms in a delicate font. The close friends, accompanied by Peltz's husband Brooklyn Beckham, even coordinated in silver sequined mini-dresses during their tropical vacation.

Expressing her gratitude to Maison Valentino for the dresses, Gomez wrote on Instagram, "Thank [sic] @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses! Felt like a fairy!" She shared various photos from the trip and humorously referred to their trio as a "throuple #foreverplusone" while posting a black and white photo of the three embracing each other on the boat. Peltz responded with love, writing, "Facts (three hearts with arrow emojis and laughing hard emoji)"

Advertisement

Nicola Peltz Beckham revealed how her friendship started with Selena

In March 2023, Peltz reminisced about their friendship in a Cosmopolitan interview, saying, “We just clicked and had the best time,” after attending an event together in September 2022. Describing Gomez as her "soul sister" and praising her kindness and golden heart, Peltz expressed “And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life.”

Despite Gomez being proudly part of a "throuple" with Peltz and Beckham in the past, she revealed in December 2023 that she has been dating Benny Blanco since the summer of that year. The multi-talented artist now has her own "plus one" for events, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez planning to retire from her music career?