Did Taylor Swift's Cousin Set Her Up With Travis Kelce? Danny Frye Has An Answer

Love stories often have hidden architects, and in the case of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic journey, a surprising revelation has just been made. Taylor's second cousin, Danny Frye III, claims to have played a pivotal role in sparking the connection between the Grammy-winning singer and the Super Bowl champion.

The cupid connection

In a recent TikTok interview with FloRacing, Danny Frye III spilled the beans on his involvement in setting up Swift and Kelce. Although Frye didn't delve into the details, he revealed attending Kansas City Chiefs games alongside both celebrities, hinting at a close bond.

Frye shared a screenshot capturing a moment of excitement between him and Taylor Swift during a Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2023. This visual evidence added fuel to speculations, with fans of the singer, known as Swifties, wondering if Frye could be the elusive cupid Kelce had previously hinted at.

The unveiled mystery

In a November interview with WSJ magazine, Kelce had mentioned that a mutual friend played the role of a matchmaker, encouraging Swift to initiate contact. While the mystery matchmaker's identity remains undisclosed, fans are also speculating about Jason Sudeikis, a close friend of Swift and a passionate Chiefs supporter, as a potential candidate.

Acknowledgments and continued romance

Kelce expressed gratitude towards FOX Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, who previously encouraged Swift to date their friend Travis. Despite the mystery surrounding their initial connection, Swift and Kelce's relationship has flourished since they officially confirmed their romance in September, 2023.

Love, it seems, has its orchestrators working behind the scenes. Taylor Swift's cousin, Danny Frye III, has emerged as a surprising yet instrumental figure in setting the stage for her relationship with Travis Kelce. As fans eagerly await more revelations, the love story between the Grammy-winning artist and the Super Bowl champion continues to capture hearts, adding another layer to the enigmatic world of celebrity romances.

