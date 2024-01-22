Teresa Giudice spilled the beans about a clever money move she made when she got out of jail. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confessed on the Hollywood Raw Podcast that she struck a deal with paparazzi for a photo right after her prison release.

According to Teresa Guidice, the photographers wanted the first snapshot of her fresh out of jail. Giudice said, “They wanted the first photo and I did it, I was like, ‘If they’re going to get it anyway, I might as well make money off of it.'” While she was serving time, she managed to arrange an exclusive photo deal with People magazine for pictures taken as she left prison at 5 a.m. on December 23, 2015.

The reality TV star couldn't recall exactly how the paparazzi got in touch with her back then as it's “been a while now,” but she figured it might have been through her lawyer or representative at the time. Teresa didn't spill the beans on how much cash she raked in from the photo deal.

In 2015, she spent 11 months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., having pleaded guilty to various charges alongside her then-husband, Joe Giudice.

Teresa Giudice found prison 'beautiful'

Teresa found the conditions in prison surprisingly pleasant and even referred to them as "beautiful." After completing their sentences, Teresa and Joe, who were married for two decades, officially divorced in 2020. Teresa has moved on and tied the knot with Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022.

Opening up about her past, Teresa revealed on the podcast that "it took a long time" for her to forgive Joe, especially as her parents passed away soon after her release. She said, “I came home, I lost my mom eight months later. And then my dad moved in with us and he was so upset, he cried for a year straight after my mother passed away, and then I had my dad with us for three years, and then he passed away.”

Despite not talking much these days, she shared that she reaches out to Joe when she "needs" to communicate with him. In the world of reality TV and personal struggles, Teresa Giudice's candid revelation about monetizing her post-prison photo serves as a glimpse of behind the fame.

