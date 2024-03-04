Dune Part Two Director Denis Villeneuve Talks About Most Painful Cut He Had To Make In Movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dune: Part Two.

Although the movie has proven itself to be a banger at the box office, Dune: Part Two had to bid adieu to a few of the main characters. Denis Villeneuve recently spoke about the painful choices he had to make while filming the adapted second installment of Frank Herbert’s novel series.

In an interview, the Canadian film director recently revealed the choices he had to come up with and in what way he planned to take the story of Dune: Part Two.

Denis Villeneuve About Dune: Part Two

The movie has already won the hearts of all the critics and is slowly gaining the attention of moviegoers. Amidst this, Entertainment Weekly had a chance to speak to the Blade Runner 2049 director for their cover story.

During the interview, Denis Villeneuve divulged a character he decided to skip, about which he had to be tough on his choices.

The director of Arrival stated, "One of the most painful choices for me on this one was Thufir Hawat."

"He's a character I absolutely love, but I decided right at the beginning that I was making a Bene Gesserit adaptation. That meant that Mentats are not as present as they should be, but it's the nature of the adaptation," Villeneuve further expressed.

Thufir Hawat was played by Stephen McKinley Henderson in the first installment of Dune. He was shown to be a part of House Atreides and a Mentat, who are human computers, trained to be great at mathematic calculations.

Since in the world of Dune, the concept of artificial intelligence has been outlawed through a movement called the Butlerian Jihad, these human computers have been trained from an early age to carry out strategic calculations.

In What Ways Dune: Part Two Is Different From the Original Novel?

Speaking of being tough on his decisions, Denis Villeneuve asserted, "When you adapt, there's always some kind of violence toward the original material. You have to change things, you have to bend, and you have to make painful choices."

Another difference that the audience can notice from the original tale in the depiction is that Chani, a Fremen warrior, is more independent in the film. On the other hand, she is not bold enough in the books and doesn't oppose the rise of Paul Atreides.

Similarly, Part Two of Dune does not bring Count Fenring, the husband of Lady Margot Fenring and a powerful and good friend of the Emporer.

Zendaya is portrayed at her best as Chani, and she stands out as an actor in the movie. Denis Villeneuve has also introduced Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux, portraying the characters of the Emperor and Lady Margot Fenring, respectively.

Dune: Part Two was out in theatres on March 1 and has given a marvelous start to 2024’s box office.

