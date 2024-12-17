Dwayne Johnson Reflects On His Chemistry With Chris Evans, Praises His Comedic Skills in Red One

Dwayne Johnson couldn't hold back his laughter while filming Red One with Chris Evans. In a recent interview, Johnson reflected on the two having great comedic chemistry on set.

On the world premiere of the Christmas action-comedy in Berlin on November 3, Johnson, 52, told People about Evans, 43, making him laugh on set while playing a serious character. He said that it's hard not to crack up when there's a funny line.

Johnson admitted, "'Cause I'm a pro. No, so many times I laughed. I am notorious for ruining takes. I laugh; it's just what happens."

He praised the Captain America actor's excellent comedic timing and talent, saying that both actors knew they would share great on-screen chemistry—and they did.

Johnson continued, "Chris is a very funny guy. He's also very talented. And I thought earlier that maybe Chris and I might have some good chemistry. So did he. [And] we did."

Red One is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, president of production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. The movie revolves around Callum Drift, portrayed by Johnson, an E.L.F. Task Force Commander. It follows his story as he allies with Jack O'Malley, a bounty hunter character played by Evans, to ensure Christmas is saved.

The film's official description reads, "After Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons)—Code Name: RED ONE—is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

The A-list cast includes J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Kiernan Shipka, alongside Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

Following its initial release in theaters on November 15, Red One is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

