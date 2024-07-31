Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Makes Country Music Debut Alongside Stepdad Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s son, Zuma joined his stepdad Blake Shelton to mark his country music debut at his Oklahoma bar this week. The country hitmaker proudly announced the 15-year-old as he performed a rendition of a Zach Bryan song.

Besides following in his stepdad’s footsteps, Zume also twinned his attire with Shelton donning similar cowboy hats and denims with tucked-in shirts.

Zuma impresses with his country music debut

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed a warm family moment this week as their 15-year-old son, Zuma staged his country music debut on Monday, 29 July. The teenager performed at his stepdad and country music star, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar, located in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Zume also had the perfect song selected for his Oklahoma audience as he sang Grammy-nominated country artist, Zach Bryan’s Oklahoma Smokeshow, per People. In a now-viral video, a proud Shelton can be seen introducing his stepson to the crowd.

"We’re gonna let Zuma have his debut at Ole Red also,” the 48-year-old musician said before Zuma stepped on stage to the crowd’s cheers, per a video on X (formerly Twitter). A little banter with the crowd and his stepfather followed as Zuma adjusted himself on the stool.

Not long after, the teenager began his performance while strumming his guitar to the rhythm. The crowd seemed impressed and the God’s Country singer could also be seen grinning alongside as his stepson put up his debut show.

Advertisement

However, this is not the first time Blake Shelton let his sons take the stage at his Oklahoma bar. Last year, his elder stepson, Kingston also made his country music debut at the Ole Red where his confidence and musical talents shone through and were lauded online.

Gwen Stefani shares son Zuma with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and two other sons, Kingston, 18, and Apollo, 10. The singer wed Shelton in 2021 and are together raising a sweet family of five.

Blake Shelton loves teaching his sons the country ways

Shelton, who hails from Ada, Oklahoma, recently spoke up about his experience being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s three sons. The ACME award winner expressed delight in getting the opportunity to pass on his country traits to his stepsons.

“I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," the Ol’Red singer told Entertainment Tonight in April. Not only music, the star shared that he intends to introduce his sons to all aspects of country life, from chilling at the ranch to spending time with farm animals and getting their hands dirty in the countryside.

Advertisement

For Father’s Day, Stefani posted a sweet video of her husband working in the fields while she marked him as “the hardest working guy I’ve ever met” and the couple’s music collaboration, Happy Anywhere tuned in. The video was a compilation of family photos showing Shelton having a good time with his sons.

Blake Shelton had been married two times before but shares no children with either of his ex-wives. He has wholeheartedly embraced the Luxurious singer’s sons and takes his fatherly duties seriously.

ALSO READ: 'There Was Nothing Left In Me': Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Challenges Of Balancing Career And Family