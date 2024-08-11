‘I’m So Sorry’: Gwen Stefani Cancels Her Upcoming Atlantic City Concert Due To ‘Recent Injury’

Gwen Stefani, 54, has canceled her forthcoming Atlantic City concert which was supposed to take place in Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on August 17, 2024. She made this announcement on her social media.

On August 10, the singer took to her Instagram stories to announce the cancellation and apologize to her fans. The singer kept her statement to the point. She wrote in white text over the black background.

In the statement, the vocalist wrote, “As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.”

Stefani added, “I’m so sorry.” The Hollaback Girl singer stated that the emails will be shared by the Ticketmaster to the people who are affected after the new date for the show is announced. She mentioned that the new dates will be valid for the tickets. The singer didn't mention the "injury” just she is facing or the tentative timeline of when the show will happen.

In other news, Stefani celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her beau and country singer, Blake Shelton last month. She took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion by sharing wholesome wedding pictures.

In the first image, we see the bride and groom sharing a kiss in front of a huge five-tired cake. The second picture was a black-and-white image where we see the backs of the couple.

The third picture consisted of her reception dress, which was the short version of her wedding dress. She added fishnet stalking and high-heeled boots. The next picture is in the same dress, in which both appear to be in a golf cart.

The last picture completely gave off the wholesome vibe as the newlyweds stood with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. She captioned the post with, “July 3, 2021, it has always been you.”

The singer wore a custom Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a cross necklace, sparkling earrings, and a plunging sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice. She donned a huge veil which made her look nothing less than a princess.

The country singer donned a white shirt, black vest, and a white bow tie with a black tuxedo jacket. He donned blue jeans making the entire look semi-formal and giving off the classic country style.

