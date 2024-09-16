From Liza Colon-Zayas To Jodie Foster: Complete List Of All First Winners At 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 2024 Emmy Awards was a night filled with first-time wins for many actors and creators. Amidst the Emmy veterans, several stars experienced their career-defining moments on stage at L.A.'s Peacock Theater. Here's a complete list of the first-time winners and the best things they said about their big wins.

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. In her surprise, she confessed she hadn't prepared a speech despite her husband’s suggestion. "How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett?" she said, expressing her deep admiration for her fellow nominees.

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. In his heartfelt and comedic acceptance speech, he thanked his mother and even gave a shoutout to fellow nominee Robert Downey Jr., asking him to sign a poster Morris has at home. "I want to thank God for allowing me to be here," he began, mixing humor with gratitude.

Elizabeth Debicki

Winning for her portrayal of Princess Diana on The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. "Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege," she said, reflecting on the honor of portraying such an iconic figure.

Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning was awarded for her role in Baby Reindeer as the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Overwhelmed, she stated, "I've tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time." Though she joked about singing her speech, she kept it simple, thanking those who trusted her with the role.

Richard Gadd

Creator and star of Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd won for both Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. "You're all crazy, honestly," he said in surprise during his second acceptance speech. Gadd humorously acknowledged leaving his parents out of his first speech, calling it a "glaring omission."

Alan Cumming

As a producer for The Traitors, Alan Cumming accepted the show's first-ever Emmy. He thanked the cast, crew, and his home country Scotland, calling it a "beautiful co-star." Cumming also won for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster, receiving her first Emmy award for her work on True Detective: Night Country, called it "an incredibly emotional moment." She expressed gratitude towards the Inupiaq and Inuit people of Northern Alaska for sharing their stories. "It was love, love, love," she said, emphasizing the deep connection and respect felt during the project.

Alex Edelman

Winning for Writing for a Variety Special, comedian Alex Edelman humorously noted, "Oh God, I'm going to cry in front of Carol Burnett, fantastic." He dedicated his award to his late friend and collaborator, Adam Brace, expressing the joy of creating something funny together.

Steven Zaillian

Steven Zaillian received the award for Directing for a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Ripley. He expressed that making the series in Italy was like a dream, saying, "The work is its own reward. I still really appreciate this honor."

Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada won two Emmys for his work on Shōgun, both as an actor and producer. He described the series as an "East-meets-West dream project" and emphasized the power of collaboration. "When people work together, we can make miracles," he stated.

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai, honored with the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Shōgun, called her character the "role of a lifetime." She emotionally shared, "I was crying before my name was announced," highlighting the depth of her connection to the role.

These first-time Emmy winners not only showcased their incredible talent but also brought heart and authenticity to their acceptance speeches. Their gratitude and humility made this year’s ceremony truly memorable, marking the start of a new chapter in their illustrious careers.

