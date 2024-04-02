General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Face Off Against John Again?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Tuesday, April 2, Stella Henry stumbles upon a surprising discovery as she catches Curtis Ashford taking steps at home. However, Curtis's decision to keep his progress under wraps raises questions, especially amidst Trina Robinson's emotional turmoil over Spencer Cassadine's disappearance.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlight

Meanwhile, John "Jagger" Cates unveils a new strategy to tackle Pikeman, prompting a confrontation with Jason Morgan. As tensions escalate, Jason is forced to reevaluate his allegiance to their agreement, given John's continued leverage over him.

As Curtis grapples with the aftermath of his progress, Stella encourages him to share the news with his loved ones, but the decision ultimately rests with Curtis. Elsewhere, Dex Heller moves forward with his interview to join the PCPD, potentially shedding light on recent events involving Cyrus Renault and Sonny Corinthos. Carly and Michael Corinthos engage in a candid exchange, leading to revelations about Jason's whereabouts and recent developments. Additionally, Willow questions Carly about Jason's decision to keep her out of the loop, stirring confusion and uncertainty.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Meanwhile, at Crimson, Drew Cain's probing questions irk Nina Corinthos, sparking discussions about the consequences of seeking revenge. Despite Drew's advice to let go of her vengeful tendencies, Nina finds herself drawn back into the fray, particularly in light of Ava Jerome's recent actions. With trouble brewing between Ava and Nina, viewers can expect further complications in the aftermath of Ava's scheme involving Sonny.

As tensions mount and secrets unravel, General Hospital promises a riveting episode filled with confrontations and unexpected twists. Will Jason and John's clash lead to a breakthrough or further turmoil? Can Curtis find the courage to share his progress with his loved ones, and will Dex secure his place at the PCPD? With relationships tested and alliances questioned, viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions on Tuesday's GH. Stay tuned for the fallout from these dramatic developments and the ensuing chaos that awaits in Port Charles.

