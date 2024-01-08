Golden Globes Awards 2024: Taylor Swift loses out to Barbie at the Golden Globes; gracefully initiates the standing ovation

Talor Swift turned heads when she arrived in a shimmery Green ensemble at the Golden Globes red carpet earlier today. But the songstress will have to do with just that, a well-put-together outfit, as she lost the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award to Greta Gerwig's and Margot Robbie's Barbie. While Barbie the Movie raked $1.4 billion in ticket sales, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Movie became the highest-grossing concert film ever within three months of its theater release.

Taylor Swift will have to wait for her first Golden Globes Award

Taylor Swift, five-time Golden Globes nominee will have to wait longer for her first golden statuette. Her concert film, The Ears Tour was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category at the 81st installment of the Golden Globes Awards that took place on January 7. The singer, however, lost the award to Barbie to no one's surprise.

Margot Robbie accepted the award for Barbie in the category and she thanked everyone who went to the theaters to watch the toy doll movie. "We would like to dedicate this award to every person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth, the movie theater," she said.

Taylor was among the first people in the crowd to get up and cheer for Margot Robbie as she accepted the award and made her acceptance speech.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I am officially off the market’: When Margot Robbie revealed she made the ‘conscious’ decision of not dating actors

Jo Koy made an NFL joke but Taylor Swift shrugged it off

Golden Globes host Jo Koy would like to forget his day at the award ceremony as all his jokes fell flat and received lukewarm responses from the Golden Globes attendees. In one such attempt to make people laugh and prove his potential as a host, he mocked Taylor Swift and the NFL but like his every joke throughout the night, this one fell flat as well.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear," Koy joked. Taylor appeared unbothered by his remarks.

ALSO READ: Why did Queen Margrethe of Denmark abdicate from the throne? Exploring her announcement on live TV