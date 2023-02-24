Hailey Bieber looks chic as she steps out for date with Justin Bieber in London; Here are details

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stepped out in London for a date night in complete opposite styles. Hailey looked chic in a one shoulder leather mini black LaQuan Smith dress for a night out at Chiltern Firehouse, the city's hotspot with her husband Justin Bieber. She completed her look with big chunky round earrings along with heels and black sheer Calzedonia tights. While Justin Bieber on other hand dressed casually in yellow fleece paired with black leather pants. The singer completed his look with the black beanie.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber usually dress in opposite style with models adapting to the chic style while the singer dresses in a laid back and casual way. Earlier, for the Moncler London brand’s event on February 21, both Hailey and Justin Bieber styled Moncler puffers in their own style. The Moncler Genius Show at Olympia London also saw the attendance of other celebrities like Pharrell Williams, Charlie XCX, Naomi Campbell , Serena Williams , Lewis Hamilton , and more.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Relationship

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have now been married for about four years. They got married in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just a couple of months after they started dating. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Hailey Bieber opened up about their relationship as she said that Justin is his best friend. Hailey says that she can’t wait to rush back home and spend time with Justin whenever she goes out for work or vacation. The model further adds that it is because of the efforts that they both put in their relationship. The couple are aware that when kids come into picture they need to find some other method to make it work.