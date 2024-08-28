Happy Birthday Shania Twain: Exploring Her Top 10 Tracks As Singer Turns 59

Shania Twain, one of the most renowned singers of her generation, was known for creating history. In the 1990s, she ranked first in the international pop scene and sold millions of records worldwide. Shania rose to become a true music legend and had a challenging tragic, and heartbreaking life. She was recently announced as the Legends slot headliner for Glastonbury 2024. As the Queen of Country Pop celebrates her 59th birthday, we share some of her best songs.

1. No One Needs to Know

Co-written with her husband, Mutt Lange, Twain's ‘No One Needs To Know,’ is a fun and mischievous track. It was the sixth single from her album, The Woman in Me. It marked her third consecutive number-one hit on country radio and her fourth overall. The song was also used on the soundtrack of 1996 disaster movie Twister.

2. Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

It was the second single from her album Come On Over, co-written with her husband, Mutt Lange. The infectious country-pop track was the seventh one to be released and it achieved top 10 success around the globe.

3. That Don't Impress Me Much

The quintessential pop song 'That Don't Impress Me Much' from Shania Twain's album Come On Over created her status as an international superstar in the late 1990s. The song was a criticism of three self-absorbed tutors who Shania dismissed. She further revealed Brad Pitt's name in the lyrics was inspired by a scandal involving his leaked photo in Playgirl. Shania wrote the track on Christmas Day and her choice of name suggested disinterest in the drama. But it did not negatively impact Pitt's career during that time.

4. I'm Gonna Getcha Good!

After the immense success of Come on Over, Shania faced the challenges of giving a hit. But she succeed with ‘I'm Gonna Getcha Good!,’ which was the lead single from her 2002 album Up! The track helped her reinforce her status as a global music icon. It also helped her earn a top-10 spot worldwide, solidifying her position.

5. You've Got a Way

The final track from the juggernaut album Come on Over has been a wedding favorite. In the 1999 movie, Nothing Hall, it was used in the end credits. It was a slightly less countrified remix of the original album track.

6. Any Man of Mine

This was Shania's first country number one in America and her first to crack the mainstream top 40. The second single from The Woman in Me has been covered by many country artists, including Lady A, on tour in 2015.

7. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

Now THAT's a country song title and a half. This was the first single from her 1995 album, The Woman in Me. Co-written with her then-husband Mutt Lange, it became one of Shania's first hit singles in the States.

8. You're Still the One

The song made Shania popular, from the country charts in America to radio across the world. The third single from Shania's huge Come on Over album was written by Shania and her ex-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange. The couple became romantically involved in the mid-1990s and many criticized them due to age differences. Lange is almost 20 years older. Shania asserted that their relationship would last and expressed it in public through a song. However, the couple got divorced in 2010.

9. From This Moment On

Shania Twain wrote a standout country ballad from Come On Over at a soccer game in Italy. She initially thought 'From This Moment On' was perfect for Celine Dion but later thought it would be best as a duet. Initially, Elton John was chosen for the collaboration but finally chose country singer Bryan White.

10. Man! I Feel Like a Woman

It was from Come on Over and was a huge success. Shania Twain's blockbuster album Come On Over drew inspiration from her own experiences working at Deerhurst Resort in Ontario, to support her siblings after their parent's tragic deaths in a car crash.The music video featured a playful homage to Robert Palmer's iconic ‘Addicted to Love’ and was inspired by the drag performers whom she faced at the resort.

