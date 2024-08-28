Hayley Williams Praises Chappell Roan For Opening Up About Fan Behavior; Says 'Doesn't Make It Normal'

It’s not new in the entertainment industry to have crazy fan interactions. Often celebrities and actors have spoken about it and shared their fair share of these incidents. After social media became one of the easiest ways to reach these celebs, fans have gone crazy with their approach. Now, popular pop singer Chappell Roan has spoken against it in one of her videos, and many other fellow artists have supported her.

Now, the latest addition to that list is Hayley Williams. Over the years, Hayley has made her name in the music industry with a lot of hard work. She has also been targeted with toxic fan behavior. Now, she echoed Chappell’s statement regarding the same issue and talked about it.

Last week, Chappell Roan took to her TikTok handle and shared two videos while explaining the incident and how it’s not okay to get stalked by fans. Asking her fans to treat her like a random woman, she said, "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her out a car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don't know, and she doesn't know you at all. I'm a random b*tch. You're a random b*tch."

In the following video clip, she further stated, "I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous, or a little famous. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job. ... That doesn't make it okay, that doesn't make it normal.” After this, the social media users gave a mixed reaction to this. While a lot of people came in support of her and stated that despite being a celebrity, she could ask for her right to privacy. Others lashed out at her saying she’s not even that famous and this is all about asking for more attention.

Post this fiasco, Good Luck, Babe singer continued talking about it on her Instagram handle. She put a statement saying that she chose this path of career because she loves music and art but that doesn’t mean she has to accept harassment. Now, after Shawn Mendes, Noah Kahan, Tyla, and other celebs, Hayley Williams has also come forward in support of her. Resharing the post on her feed, Hayley wrote, "This happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. Social media has made this worse.”

She further continued, “I’m really thankful Chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. It’s brave and unfortunately necessary."

Well, what are your thoughts about Chappell Roan’s opinion regarding the fan’s behavior? Let us know if you also support her statement like Hayley Williams and others did.

