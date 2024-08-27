MTV VMAs 2024: Shawn Mendes, Karol G, Anitta And More Stars Join Artists Set To Perform At This Year's Show

The curtains to the MTV VMAs 2024 are set to rise soon. Ahead of the show going live from New York, the organizers announced a star-studded lineup set to perform at the show this year. Among the talented artists, Shawn Mendes, Anitta, and Karol G will be up on the stage, while the other musicians too will be joining them. The event will be hosted at the UBS Arena in the Big Apple, and the ceremony will air on Wednesday, September 11.

Mendes will be returning to the MTV Awards after three years, as the artist last performed in 2021. While on the stage, the Senorita singer is expected to perform his fifth studio album, Shawn, which will also mark its television debut.

Meanwhile, Anitta, who will also be returning to the event, will sing a combination of her songs, Savage Funk and Algeria. DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and Tiago PZK will join the artist as the four of them perform their collaboration, Paradise.

Apart from getting the audience to tap their feet, Anitta has also been nominated for awards in three categories.

Joining the lineup of singers, Karol G will be taking the stage by storm by crooning the songs from her album, Mañana Será Bonito. The artist bagged one of the awards in the category of Moon Person last year, and this, too, has been eyeing the price.

ALSO READ: VMAs 2024: Megan Thee Stallion To Host This Year’s Awards; Find Out What Categories She’s Nominated For

LL Cool J will also be marking his return to the MTV VMA show to perform after crooning to his last tracks. He celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by paying tribute to the genre. The veteran artist has quite a history with the event, as he has been invited to be part of the show for over a decade. Cool J won his first Moon Person award in 1991, and eight years later, he got his hands on the Video Vanguard award in 1997.

Advertisement

Apart from the above-mentioned artists, other musicians expected to step on the stage include Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa and Benson Boone.

As for the nominees, young artists of the industry have made their way to the nominations list, which also includes 29 first-time artists.

Among all the other nominees, Taylor Swift has been leading the race by bagging 10 nominations, while Post Malone stands at nine. Other leading artists who have been nominated include Ariana Grande, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo.

ALSO READ: Everything You Need To Know About MTV VMAs 2024: Where, When To Watch, and More