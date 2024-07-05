Internet Reacts To Blue Ivy Winning at BET Awards; Fans Say 'For What?'

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter won her second BET Award but the internet is not convinced. The 12-year-old was honored at the 2024 BET Awards ceremony in Los Angeles that wrapped June with lively performances, special honors for culture pioneers, and nominations.

Soon after the news made headlines, netizens, and internet critics did not hesitate to drop their unfiltered opinions on Blue Ivy’s win. Online users questioned the award’s relevance since the star kid has not released a single yet while others blamed nepotism.

Blue Ivy wins BET Award at 2024 ceremony

Blue Ivy Carter bagged the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards that unraveled at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30. While there was much to look forward to for the night, fans had not expected Beyonce’s eldest child to be one of the recipients amidst all the talented artists.

For the YoungStars category, which recognizes child talents and teen entertainers, Blue Ivy was nominated alongside several new emerging talents from the culture, the likes of Van Van, Jalyn Hall, Jabria McCullum, Akira Akbar, Demi Singleton, Heiress Diana Harris, and Leah Jeffries, per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the category was not presented during the live telecast, and neither Beyonce, who also won the BET Viewer’s Choice Award for the single Texas Hold ‘Em, nor Jay-Z attended the event.

Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment congratulated Blue Ivy and announced her victory via an Instagram post. Even Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles slid into the comments to celebrate her granddaughter's win and wrote, “Congratulations to Blue Blue our little superstar in the making.”

In 2020, Blue Ivy won the BET HER Award at the age of 8, making history as the youngest BET winner. The award recognized her work in Beyonce’s song, Brown Skin Girl featuring Saint Jhn and Wizkid. She also won an MTV VMA, Grammy, NAACP Image Award, and Soul Train Music Award for the track, per the source.

Internet puzzled by Blue Ivy Carter’s BET victory

Users online hardly celebrated Blue Ivy’s grand moment at the 2024 BETs. They were essentially disputed on her selection for the category since she hadn’t done much besides getting featured in her mother’s hit song and performing a couple of dance sequences during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

Several netizens mocked Blue Ivy, blaming nepotism and deeming her win as irrelevant. A user on X (formerly Twitter) reiterated that this was Blue’s second BET honor while adding, “For what? Breathing?”

Another user pointed out that Nicki Minaj, despite her long music career has not won a Grammy yet, but Blue Ivy has without even releasing any songs. “With these few points of mine, I hope I have convinced you that these organizations are shit,” the comment added.

Interestingly, one user sided with the young star and said, “The girl just performed on a world tour in front of millions with original choreography if I’m not mistaken. To question why is insane lol." Another backed Carter by saying there was nothing wrong with being a “Nepo baby.”

A naysayer, however, defended their stance by stating that while Blue Ivy’s work was worth praising, it does not compare to the other “literal young actors” or talents who have worked hard without any connections. "Being Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter, duh,” a comment mocked.

Some other reactions are:

