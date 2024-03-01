Bianca Censori's Dad Wants To Confront Kanye West For Parading His Daughter Around: 'A Trashy Naked Trophy Pony'

Bianca Censori has been making headlines ever since she married Kanye West. Moreover, Censori's fashion choice is quite questionable, as she goes from partially to almost naked most of the time. The Australian model was recently seen in a pair of see-through leggings that exposed her private parts to the public while she attended Paris Fashion Week. Not once, but on multiple occasions, Censori walked around, turning others' attention towards her. Ye West, too, has posted pictures online of her wife's bare body.

Bianca Censori's father seems to have enough of it, as he wants to sit and have a conversation with the Gold Digger rapper over parading her daughter around. Leo Censori is known for having connections with the gangland killings, while Bianca's brother too was sentenced to death over murder.

Bianca Censori's Father To Question Kanye West

Leo Censori might hold an intervention for Kanye West, as he is quite angry at how he has been treating his wife. A source close to Censori's father revealed, "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit-down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."

They further said, "He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters, North or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands. He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters, so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian

In a recent episode of clashes, Kanye West called out Kim Kardashian for putting their children in a fake school for celebrities. West shared an Instagram post with the words, "Kim, take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It's a fake school for celebrities that is used by 'the system,'" all written in capitals.

He repeatedly mentioned the word "system" in his caption, too. He wrote, "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for I was removed from my dad by the system, and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

While West does not approve of his children's educational institution, Kardashian too warned Censori to dress appropriately in front of their four kids.

