How Much Does Selena Gomez's Ring Cost? Here's The History Of Diamond Amid Benny Blanco's Proposal To Singer

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, and the actress-singer shared happy pictures on social media, flaunting her ring with a big rock. While the fans of the Only Murders in the Building star were elated by the news, they even wondered how much the diamonds on the ring would have cost.

The music producer proposed to Gomez with a four-carat marquise-shaped diamond. An expert jewelry retailer in the U.K. revealed that the ring, now on Gomez’s finger, cost around $200 K.

Following Blanco and Gomez getting engaged, the expert retailer Maxwell Stone released a statement that read, “With meticulously crafted facets that come together to create an exceptional brilliance, the center stone is complimented by diamond-encrusted shoulders.”

It further states, “While marquise-cut diamonds are less common than the more traditional round or cushion cuts, they are highly coveted by those with a taste for individuality and distinction.”

While the ring costs a fortune, reports from Vogue claim that the precious piece of jewelry has historical ties with the Royal family of France. It is mentioned that King Louis XV of France had asked his jeweler to design a ring inspired by chief mistress Marquise de Pompadour’s smile.

Moreover, the ring that Blanco put on Gomez’s finger also matched the lyrics of her song, which was out in the background of the engagement post. The musician in her song crooned, “I’m a marquise diamond/Could even make that Tiffany jealous/ You say I give it to you hard/So bad, so bad / Make you never wanna leave/I won’t, I won’t.”

The Monte Carlo actress and Benny Blanco shared some adorable pictures on Instagram, wherein the carousel post included the actress giving her brightest smile on the camera while holding up her hand to show off her piece of jewelry.

Another photo showcased Blanco hugging his girlfriend from the back as they candidly laughed.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating since 2023.

