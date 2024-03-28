How Old Is Eva Mendes' Mom? Find Out As Actress Opens Up About Mother's Battle With Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Eva Mendes has been away from the silver screen for almost a decade now. She now re-appears in the public eye from now and then, either to support her husband, Ryan Gosling or if she is attending some fashion show, like she did recently. Apart from her two daughters, the Hitch actress has been taking care of her mother through her cancer diagnosis and making sure that her health is in check.

How old is Eva Mendes’ Mother?

Eva Mendes is opening up about her mother Eva Perez Suarez’ battle with cancer and how she is coping up with it. Mendes’ mother who is 82 years old has been battling cancer for some time now.

“She lost my brother just a few years ago to cancer,” Mendes said about her mother on the Today Show. “This woman is incredible. She’s still funny as hell.”

Eva Mendes’s mother has gone through her treatments and is now recovering while still checking in with the doctors for follow-up appointments. Mendes has been supporting her mother through all this.

Mendes has been sharing the updates on her mother’s successful treatments on Instagram for a while. She posted a tribute to her mother 2 months ago on completion of her successful treatment.

“This Barbie is my Hero,” The Other Guys actress captioned a photo of her mother. “I wish this Barbie wasn’t so private then I’d be able to share everything she has survived – but the only thing she’ll let me share is that she is a cancer survivor. Like that’s not enough, I know. I see my strength in her eyes.”

Eva Mendes’ brother’s battle with cancer

Eva Mendes and her family have dealt with a similar situation in the past as well. Her brother Carlos had his own battle with throat cancer which he unfortunately couldn’t live through. He died in April 2016, in the same week Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed their second daughter, Amada.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people,” Ryan Gosling had said in his Golden Globes speech after winning the award for La La Land, “and there’s just no time to thank everyone I just would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you and if I may I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendez.”

Ryan and Eva bravely moved forward after this tragedy and made sure to bring their family closer together.

