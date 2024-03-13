Why Did Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Move Their Kids Out Of LA? Here's What Sources Had To Say

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have decided to take out their daughters duo from Los Angeles. According to a source who spoke with People magazine, Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have recently relocated to a location a bit further north from their previous residence.

The decision to move was influenced by their desire to provide a different upbringing for their two daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda, and 7-year-old Amada. Reportedly, the couple wanted to distance their children from the Hollywood limelight and the environment of growing up around other celebrity kids.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the insider shared. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

The source continued, "Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."

In August 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Gosling and Mendes are "hands-on parents and have little help," sharing that they "very much enjoy family time" with their daughters.

"When they are not working, they are all about their girls," the source continued. "Ryan is such a fun dad. He is goofy and his girls love it. He takes them out by himself for various activities. As a family, they enjoy visiting the desert and the beach. They are a very active family. Eva and Ryan seem happy. They tend to be flirty and hold hands. It's cute."

At the end of February, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she attended her first fashion week since becoming a mom.

"Mami's first fashion week in over 10 years!" Mendes wrote, sharing pictures of her outfit from Milan. "Yup, I haven’t gone to a fashion event since I’ve been a Mama. Time flies when you’re mommying. Thanks for getting me out of the house @dolcegabbana !"

Why didn't Eva Mendes attend the Oscars with Ryan Gosling?

Ryan Gosling attended the 2024 Oscars with his family, including his mother, sister, and stepdad, but his wife, Eva Mendes did not appear with them. Mendes and Gosling have only walked one red carpet together in 2012, attending the premiere of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines.

After they got together and started a family, Mendes stepped away from acting to focus on raising their kids; so these days, when Gosling attends his Hollywood events, Mendes and their daughters support him from afar.

This year, Mendes seems to have been there for her husband at rehearsal the day before the ceremony, as she shared a clip of herself in his dressing room, and later, a photo of herself wearing the fabulous outfit he wore to perform I’m Just Ken.

“Always by my man,” she captioned the first post. "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed,” she wrote in the other.

Last year, Mendes explained why she doesn’t accompany her husband to his grand Hollywood events anymore. After sharing an Instagram clip of them onscreen together in The Place Beyond the Pines, Mendes responded to a commenter who said they hoped to see her on the red carpet with him on his Barbie press tour.

“What a cool comment, thank you,” she wrote in response. “But we don’t do those things together.” She added, “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.”

In a follow-up comment on the same post, Mendes noted she’d appeared on the red carpet only once with her beau, back when they did press for Pines. “Oh wait -for those who may catch me in a ‘lie’ -we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film,” she wrote.

When asked to clarify why she doesn’t feel comfortable posting photos of herself and Gosling together, she wrote, “By ‘not comfortable,’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though.”

