Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett has become the target of trolls for calling herself middle class despite her reported net worth of $95 million. The Oscar-winning actress said this at a news conference for the United Nations held at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. She was asked to talk about her experience as a U.N. goodwill ambassador and her efforts to give opportunities to refugee filmmakers.

She said, "I'm white, I'm privileged, I'm middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has changed my perspective on the world."

Cate Blanchett gets heavily trolled for calling herself 'middle class'

Humanitarian activist Cate Blanchett emphasized how utterly grateful she was for the experience and urged others with a platform to start a dialogue with these people.

She continued, "I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives." Netizens, however, took exception to this and began to troll her on social media right after for making the middle-class claim. Some supported the actress, speculating that she might have meant to be considered "middle class" in comparison to Hollywood billionaires.

About Cate Blanchett

Widely considered one of the greatest actors of her time, Cate is an Australian producer and actor known for her work in independent films, big-budget productions, and theater. In addition to being nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, Blanchett has won other awards, including two Academy Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

Blanchett has always supported taking both individual and group action to combat climate change and other environmental problems. She joined the Climate Project, led by former US Vice President Al Gore, in 2006. Blanchett joined the Australian Conservation Foundation as an ambassador in 2007. In 2012, the Australian Conservation Foundation awarded her an honorary life membership in appreciation of her support for environmental issues.

