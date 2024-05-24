'I Beg Your Pardon': Cate Blanchett Gets Trolled Online For Calling Herself 'Middle Class' During Cannes Film Festival 2024

Social media debate erupted after actress Cate Blanchett called herself as middle class despite having a $95 million wealth. Read to know more.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 24, 2024  |  04:41 PM IST |  328
(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Cate Blanchett
Key Highlight
  • Cate Blanchett is getting trolled for calling herself 'middle class' despite massive net worth
  • Cate Blanchett made this statement during the 2024 Cannes Film Festiva

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett has become the target of trolls for calling herself middle class despite her reported net worth of $95 million. The Oscar-winning actress said this at a news conference for the United Nations held at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. She was asked to talk about her experience as a U.N. goodwill ambassador and her efforts to give opportunities to refugee filmmakers.

She said, "I'm white, I'm privileged, I'm middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white savior complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has changed my perspective on the world."



Cate Blanchett gets heavily trolled for calling herself 'middle class'

Humanitarian activist Cate Blanchett emphasized how utterly grateful she was for the experience and urged others with a platform to start a dialogue with these people.

She continued, "I've met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives." Netizens, however, took exception to this and began to troll her on social media right after for making the middle-class claim. Some supported the actress, speculating that she might have meant to be considered "middle class" in comparison to Hollywood billionaires.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement




About Cate Blanchett

Widely considered one of the greatest actors of her time, Cate is an Australian producer and actor known for her work in independent films, big-budget productions, and theater. In addition to being nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, Blanchett has won other awards, including two Academy Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

Blanchett has always supported taking both individual and group action to combat climate change and other environmental problems. She joined the Climate Project, led by former US Vice President Al Gore, in 2006. Blanchett joined the Australian Conservation Foundation as an ambassador in 2007. In 2012, the Australian Conservation Foundation awarded her an honorary life membership in appreciation of her support for environmental issues.

ALSO READ: What Is Sean Kingston's Net Worth? Exploring His Wealth And Fortune Amid Arrest On Theft And Fraud Charges

Advertisement

Know more about Cate Blanchett

What was Cate Blanchett's debut film?
Cate Blanchett' made her feature film debut in a supporting role in the World War II drama Paradise Road in 1997.
Who is Cate Blanchett's husband?
Cate Blanchett is married to playwright and screenwriter Andrew Upton since 1997.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles