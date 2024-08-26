Post Malone Knocks Taylor Swift's TTPD Off From No.1 On Billboard Charts With His Country Album F-1 Trillion

Post Malone has dethroned good friend Taylor Swift from the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his newly released country album F-1 Trillion. The former’s latest record debuted at the No. 1 position for the week ending August 22, moving 250,000 album-equivalent units in its first 7 days of release.

Led by the Morgan Wallen-assisted single I Had Some Help and his Blake Shelton collaboration Pour Me a Drink, Malone’s album notched the second biggest debut for an album in the country genre in 2024, after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. It also became only the second album to move Taylor Swift’s TTPD from the pole position on the aforementioned music chart since its release in April.

TTPD fell two slots to No. 3, with Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess standing at No. 2. Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) achieved the feat of dethroning TTPD in June for a week, but Swift's record regained its position the following week.

Malone, real name Austin Post, collaborated with Swift on The Tortured Poets Department’s opening track Fortnight, which also got a music video treatment. Swift praised his album after he played it for her on the set of the MV, in which they both star.

“Was lucky enough to hear this amazing music on the set of the Fortnight video when Austin played it for me,” the pop titan wrote via her Instagram story earlier this month, alongside a BTS still of the pair. “It’s incredible how versatile his artistry is. And just the most down-to-earth guy alive,” she added.

Malone shared equal admiration for Swift after their collaboration, calling the songstress a “once in a lifetime” talent via Instagram in June.

“I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey,” he expressed, adding, “I love you so much. Thank you, Tay.”

While Malone has proven his potential as a musician time and again, he says he has no interest in achieving stardom like Swift and Beyoncé. (For the record, the singer also collaborated with the latter on Levii’s Jeans, a single from her aforementioned album.)

“I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck,” Malone told The New York Times on August 8. “That’s so much pressure.”

