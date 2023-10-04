'I thought I could save the world': Selena Gomez on the responsibility of having young people look up to her and going through 'tormented' phase

Selena Gomez has time and again opened up about the struggles she has underwent in hersonal and professional life. Be it her medical issues including her lupus diagnosis and kisney transplant or her depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. The 31-year-old is at a stage where she claims to be happy and content in her life. She has a lot on her plate wither her music and acting career as well as her successful beauty company Rare Beauty.

The pop star recently opened up about the responsibility she feels knowing a lot of young people look up to her. She feels it's incredibly important to her especially when they come up to her and share how watching her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me helped them get through a hard phase. Here's what the Only Murders in the Building actress said.

ALSO READ: 'We were able to make our home cozy!': From furniture to theme; inside Selena Gomez's gorgeous rose-gold Rare Beauty office

Selena Gomez on the responsibility of having young people look up to her

During a conversation with Fast Company, Gomez divulged, "When I was younger, I thought I could save the world. It breaks my heart to hear a girl come up to me and say, 'I was so close to taking my life, but when I watched your documentary, I couldn't imagine doing that anymore.' That's the coolest gift." The tear-eyed singer added that it's crazy to have that responsibility. For the unversed, her documentary released on Apple TV+ in 2022.

The former Disney star also spoke about how she was like in her childhood and teenage life. "I grew up being a people pleaser. I had a responsibility at a very young age—young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot," she explained. Gomez added that she thought it would be damaging to tell people who she really was just because there was so much scrutiny around.

Selena Gomez on her 'tormented' phase

The Fetish hitmaker continued that it started to become a threat that freaked her out. She also opened up about she went through a massive period of turmoil and a hard season in her life. "It was my highs and my lows, and I didn't know what to do, so I couldn't control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling," she disclosed. It's then that she found out about her diagnosis and felt relieved becasue it helped in explaining her behavior.

Gomez concluded by saying that she went to multiple doctors and was fortunate enough to be able to have people who helped her survive every day. The songwriter was recently in Paris for the coveted fashion week and grabbed eyeballs for the different looks she stutted everytime she stepped out in the city. She's currently working on her upcoming album.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez goes back to trusted corset tops, looks fresh as a daisy as she steps out in Paris while fans mob her for pictures