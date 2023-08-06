Oppenheimer India Box Office: Christopher Nolan film tops Fast X to emerge biggest Hollywood film of 2023

The Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey JR is on the verge of completing its glorious run at the Indian Box Office. The film has continued with it’s upward trend over the weekends as after scoring Rs 100 crore through it’s two week run, Oppenheimer collected Rs 2.50 crore on it’s third Friday, followed by Rs 4.00 crore on Saturday and 4.25 crore on Sunday. With this, the 17-day total of this J Robert Oppenheimer biopic stands at Rs 110.75 crore.

Oppenheimer emerges #1 Hollywood Film of the year in India

The film has emerged the number one Hollywood film of 2023 in India by surpassing Mission Impossible 7 (Rs 105 crore) and Fast X (Rs 109 crore). This is a historic feat and the numbers have come purely due to the goodwill of Christopher Nolan in the Indian Market. To think of it, Oppenheimer is a biopic on an American Physicist, with an adult theme, catering primarily to the urban audiences. However, the film has managed to break the record of tentpole summer blockbusters in India, which proves that there is enough audience in the country for consumption of content in any form.

Top Hollywood Films of 2023 in India

Oppenheimer: Rs 117 crore (expected)

Fast X: Rs 109 crore

Mission Impossible 7: Rs 105 crore

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's biggest hit in India

It has also become the biggest film for director Christopher Nolan in India, surpassing his previous best, The Dark Knight Rises. With a film like Oppenheimer doing such numbers in India, one wonders what would happen if Nolan directs a Bond Film or another Batman film in today’s time and age. He is among the biggest director brand in India, whose name stands of content quality. The film carried exceptional word of mouth too in the Indian market, which resulted in rock-steady trend over the three-week period.

Oppenheimer will be targeting a finish in the vicinity of Rs 117 crore, as there would be little left for the film on the showcasing front post the release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in India on Friday, August 11, 2023. However, it has consolidated its SUPER HIT verdict at the Indian Box Office. On the gross front, the 21-day gross total of Oppenheimer in India stands at Rs 134 crore ($16.20 million). A significant contributor to Oppenheimer's success is its popularity in the IMAX format, with a mere 24 IMAX screens accounting for 24 per cent of the total business in India.

Oppenheimer Week Wise Box Office:

Week One: Rs 72.00 crore

Week Two: Rs 28.00 crore

Third Weekend: Rs 10.75 crore

Total: Rs 110.75 crore

