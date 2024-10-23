Dave Portnoy Reacts To Co-Host Brianna Chickenfry's Split From Zach Bryan With THIS Taylor Swift Song

Businessman and podcaster, Dave Portnoy surely is by his BFF co-host, Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia’s side as she and country singer Zach Bryan grab headlines for parting ways. The entrepreneur dedicated Taylor Swift’s, The Smallest Man Who Ever Live song to his co-host.

He took to his X and without writing about anyone else or taking anybody else’s name except for tagging Brianna, he wrote, “Dedicating this to @BChickenfry.” He shared the post on October 22, Tuesday.

He attached an audio file of the song featured in Swift’s latest album, Tortured Poet's Department, which was released in April.

According to People magazine, many think that the global pop sensation’s song was about her relationship with 1975 singer, Matty Healy. In the song, the singer mentions her short-lived relationship and calls out her lover for spoiling her summer.

The post by the BFF host was made after Zach announced his breakup with Brianna on his Instagram stories. The singer mentioned the split and said that he would “respect and love” her with each ounce of his heart. He shared the story on Tuesday.

The vocalist mentioned he was having a very difficult year and also his struggles while dealing with very serious things.

LaPaglia reacted to this by sharing a note on her Instagram stories. She claimed that she was “blindsided” by the split announcement. The podcaster revealed that she would "hop off" from social media for a while and try to heal in private and when she is ready, she would be back to talk.

According to the publication, she later posted a three-minute video sitting on a bathroom floor on another Instagram account, Plan Bri UnCut, and said that she woke up to her ex posting that they broke up online and she did not have any idea that the post was going up as he did not text or call her. Brianna shared that she woke up to a bunch of texts asking her if she was doing okay.

She continued, “This is so embarrassing. I don't give a f**k," adding, "How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded of in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking."

According to the outlet, Brianna and Zach crossed paths in May of last year during the ACM Awards and began dating in July 2023.

