Mark Wahlberg's Las Vegas Restaurant Catches Fire Night Before Ribbon Cutting, But ‘No One Was Injured’

Mark Wahlberg’s Las Vegas restaurant Flecha Cantina caught on fire a night before its opening. Sources informed PEOPLE that on November 6, a fire erupted after "a defective fire pit caught fire on the bottom of it." However, according to the restaurant spokesperson, the fire crew arrived on time and put out the fire.

"No damage at all in the interior restaurant. The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it. Thankfully no one was injured,” the spokesperson added. Unfortunately, the incident occurred the night before Wahlberg was meant to open the restaurant with the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The outlet confirmed that the inauguration will continue as planned.

the Clark County Fire Department received a report of a fire that had spread to the patio of the restaurant at 5:30 pm, as per a press release obtained by PEOPLE. When the fire crew arrived, the sprinklers were immediately activated and the venue was evacuated. The fire department confirmed that the fire didn’t reach the interior of the building.

According to surveillance footage, the fire started from the inner workings of the fire table itself. Firefighters were able to decrease the flames to a limit so that propane tanks that were fueling the fire table could be shut off. "The fire sprinkler company came back out and recharged the system and the restaurant was back open at 7 pm," the spokesperson confirmed.

The Las Vegas restaurant is a fusion Mexican restaurant “with innovative twists," as per a press release. In 2022, Wahlberg moved to the city with his wife Rhea Durham, and their four children to support his acting career. During an interview with PEOPLE, he shared details about his decision to move.

"It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests," he said. "To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams…this made a lot more sense for us," he added.