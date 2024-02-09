Is Drake Responsible For The Divorce Of Cory And Bobbi Althoff? Exploring Speculations

Since Cory and Bobbi Althoff announced the end of their four-year marriage, speculation has swirled regarding the reason for their divorce, with many fingers pointing at Drake. However, sources close to Drake have refuted these claims, asserting he isn't the reason as the rapper "was NOT" a big fan of Bobbi, stated the outlet. But why is Drake even speculated? Read on to know.

Drake speculated to be the reason for Cory and Bobbi Althoff's divorce

The divorce papers indicate that Cory and Bobbi separated on July 4, '23, which coincides with Bobbie's interview with Drake in bed for her podcast, The Really Good Podcast. This timing led to the hypothesis by many that Drake might have played a role in their split.

Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that Bobbi might have a closer relationship with Drake than previously known, leading to speculation about possible undisclosed interactions between them.

Despite initial assumptions, TMZ has clarified that Drake and Bobbi had a falling out after the interview. Initially, there was friendly communication, with Drake even extending an invitation for Bobbi to attend his concert. However, things soured when Bobbi was only offered general admission instead of a VIP area with other celebs.

This discrepancy in treatment left Bobbi visibly upset, as evidenced by a now-deleted video she posted showing her frustration.TMZ further reported that Bobbi attempted to confront Drake at his concert, only to be stopped by security. Subsequently, Bobbi deleted the interview with Drake from her podcast, signaling the deterioration of their relationship.

While Bobbi hinted at the possibility of reconciliation during a recent podcast with Keke Palmer, TMZ asserts that there has been no communication between her and Drake since the fallout.

Reason for Cory and Bobbi Althoff's Divorce

The decision for Cory to file for divorce stemmed from Bobbi's rising fame, as Cory preferred a more low-key lifestyle, to "remain a normie," reported the outlet. The couple shares two daughters, Luca, 3, and Isla, 1, and Cory has requested for their joint legal and physical custody.

