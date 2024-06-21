What Happened To Zac Efron's Face? Why Does He Look So Different Now? Explained

Zac Efron, the beloved actor who first captured hearts as Troy Bolton in High School Musical has grown up in front of the camera. Over the years, fans have seen him take on various roles. These roles include seeing him as a charming teen star to more serious characters in films like The Iron Claw.

However, in recent years, people started noticing changes in his appearance, especially his jawline. This led to a lot of speculation and rumors about plastic surgery. But what really happened to Zac Efron’s face? He has opened up about the real reason behind his changing looks, and it’s not what most people think. Let’s take a closer look and clear up the mystery.

The injury that changed everything

Zac Efron’s changing appearance is not due to plastic surgery, but rather a severe injury he sustained in 2013. While running through his house in socks, Zac slipped and smashed his chin against the granite corner of a fountain. The injury was serious; he lost consciousness and woke up with his chin bone hanging off his face.

His jawline appeared wider and more pronounced, which caught the attention of his fans and sparked further rumors about plastic surgery. During an interview with Men’s Health in 2022, Zac said, “It was funny, it sucks. I almost died, but we’re good now.” He even called out the plastic surgery rumors funny. But, since the incident, Zac started taking physical therapy to help his jaw recover and function properly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'The Best At Games': Zac Efron Reacts To His Brother Dylan's Appearace On The Traitors Season 3

Taking a break from physical therapy

The muscles in his jaw, called masseter muscles, play a key role in chewing and other movements. Because of the injury, these muscles had to work extra to make up for the damaged parts of his jaw. The extra effort caused the masseter muscles to grow bigger than usual. And, that’s why his jawline shape has been changed now.

In 2021, Zac took a break from his physical therapy while he was in Australia. This pause in treatment led to a noticeable change in his appearance. Without regular therapy, his jaw muscles continued to grow, making his jawline look wider. This change sparked more rumors about the plastic surgery. But, this change wasn’t due to cosmetic surgery, but rather the natural response of his body trying to heal and adjust after injury.

ALSO READ: Zac Efron Opens Up On Chemistry With Nicole Kidman; Calls Romcoms 'Incredibly Special' At A Family Affair LA Premiere

Handling the rumors in a quirky way

Despite the rampant rumors, Zac has kept a good sense of humor about the situation. He mentioned that he generally avoids social media and does not pay attention to what people say online. He once said, “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

Advertisement

Recently, Zac appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of his Netflix movie, A Family Affair. He was looking more like his old self. Fans noted that his appearance had returned to normal. One person tweeted, “Fillers dissolved, chin/jaw implant swelling gone… oh he’s so back.”

ALSO READ: 10 Iconic Zac Efron Movies To Watch As A Family Affair Trailer Drops

Transformation for roles

Beyond his facial changes, Zac has also talked about the pressures of maintaining his body for roles like the one in Baywatch. Zac’s physical transformations are not just due to his injury. For his role in the movie Iron Claw, where he portrayed pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich, Xac had to bulk up significantly. He gained 15 pounds of muscle and underwent intense training.

Despite all the physical and emotional challenges, Zac has been working hard to maintain his health. But, still there are some fans and even experts claiming that he might had additional cosmetic procedures. Something like fillers or implants. What do you think about this, do tell us in the comments.

Advertisement

And, stay tuned with us for further updates on the same.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s taking it really hard’ according to a source as Zac Efron’s travel show gets canceled only after 2 episodes