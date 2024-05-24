‘It Was Only Her And I’: Khloe Kardashian Recalls How Mom Kris Jenner Threw Up As She Drove Her Home At 15

Khole Kardashian from the Kardashian clan is taking a cringe throwback down memory lane. The season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on May 23, featured Khloé and her mother Kris Jenner visiting Scott Disick at his home.

Scott Disck brought up Kris Jenner's commitment to purchase his 13-year-old son a car in three years once he's legally able to drive. Khloé expressed hesitation at the thought of her nephew driving at such a young age. "Khloé, you used to drive when you were his same age," Kris, pointed out, to which Khloé, replied, "But you lied to me and said that I had a government license! You were the one who told me I was allowed to take the kids to school."

Khloe Kardashian shares another incident involving Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian reminisces about her days as a responsible driver for her siblings. During a conversation with Scott, Khloé revealed an interesting incident involving her mother Kris Jenner and her driver's license. It turns out, when Khloe was just 15 years old, she had to drive Kris home after she had a few too many cocktails at a hotel bar in Los Angeles. Quite a surprising revelation indeed!

"Mom got s--- faced!" she told Scott slowly for emphasis. "And it was only her and I. I'm driving on the freeway, I'm 15, I'm not like [qualified], this is a lot for me." she then said that Kris had her "head hanging out" the window before vomiting with "no warning." Given the speed at which the vehicle was moving, all the vomit came back at Khole and she kept screaming for her to stop.

Khloe Kardashian recalled Kris Jenner ruining her favorite coat

Khloe Kardashian said that she still regrets Kris Jenner throwing up on her favorite coat: an expensive navy, suede one with fur trim which was gifted to her by her sister Kim Kardashian and her first husband, Damon Thomas.

"It was the most expensive thing I've ever owned... You can't get acidic throwup out of suede, okay?" she quipped. When Khloé arrived home, she remembered pulling into the driveway.

Kris Jenner stepped out of the car to call her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, on the intercom and instructed someone to clean the vomit from the vehicle. Loving the drama you just read? Well, to continue it make sure to tune in to the new episodes of The Kardashians

