Will Charlie Sheen Return To Bookie Season 2? Chuck Lorre Reveals

Chuck Lorre said at Deadline’s Contenders TV on Sunday that Charlie Sheen will return for a cameo in season 2 of Max’s Bookie.

The former star of Two and a Half Men showed up in season one as himself in the Sebastian Maniscalco comedy. The reunion almost upstaged the comedy itself, which follows bookie Danny (Maniscalco) as he and his partner, former NFL star Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), romp around Los Angeles trying to keep their illegal sports betting operation in play.

Charlie Sheen will be returning in Bookie season 2

Charlie Sheen's return has been confirmed for Season 2 of Bookie, with Chuck Lorre, the creator of his old sitcom Two and a Half Men, confirming his return for the show.

In Season 1 of Bookie on Max, Sheen played a fictionalized version of himself in a recurring role. The show was renewed for a second season after pulling in some strong reviews, though it hadn't been clear if Sheen would return. At Deadline's Contenders TV 2024, Lorre verified that Sheen would be back in Season 2, though he didn't say if this would be limited to a cameo or in a recurring capacity. He went on to praise Sheen's work as a performer.

“I’ve always been an admirer of his work. His work is impeccable,” Lorre said. “After all this time, his chops are undiminished. It was an extraordinary experience to put everything behind us and work together again.”

Lorre created the series with Nick Bakay. It stars comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as Danny, a bookie who partners up with a former NFL star, Ray, (Omar J. Dorsey) to run an illegal sports betting operation. The series also stars Andrea Anders as Danny's wife, Sandra; Vanessa Ferlito as Lorraine, Danny's sister; Jorge Garcia as the reformed drug dealer, Hector; and Maxim Swinton as Sandra's son, Anthony.

“Every collection is an adventure,” Bakay said of what will happen with Ray and Danny in the next season. “They are in a business where they either have large windfalls or they are vulnerable to predators. There will be a roller coaster ride [in Season 2], and there may be a trip to Costa Rica.

Sheen and Lorre have reformed their relationship, but fans should not expect a revival of Two and a Half Men. Former co-star Jon Cryer is hesitant to collaborate with Sheen on a major project, while Lorre prefers to focus on creating new content. Both actors have acknowledged their fractured relationship and expressed reluctance to rekindle the show.

"It’s foolish to say never," he said of a possible revival, per Variety. "It’s still to me more gratifying and fun to do new stuff. And to let the stuff we did in the past be the past.”

A brief about Charlie Sheen's career

Carlos Irwin Estévez known professionally as Charlie Sheen, is an American actor. He is known as a leading man in film and television. Over his fifty-year career he has received numerous accolades including a Golden Globe Award as well as nominations for four Primetime Emmy Awards. In 1994 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sheen followed in the footsteps of his father Martin Sheen in becoming an actor. Sheen starred in a slew of successful films such as Red Dawn (1984), Platoon (1986), Wall Street (1987), Eight Men Out (1988), Young Guns (1988), The Rookie (1990), The Three Musketeers (1993), and The Arrival (1996). In the 2000s, when Sheen replaced Michael J. Fox as the star of ABC's Spin City, his portrayal of Charlie Crawford earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

He then starred as Charlie Harper on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men (2003–11), for which he received multiple Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations, and as Dr. Charles "Charlie" Goodson on the FX series Anger Management (2012–14). In 2010, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on television, earning US$1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men.

Sheen was terminated from his Two and a Half Men contract by CBS and Warner Bros. following a public series of substance-abuse issues, marital problems and comments made towards the series' creator, Chuck Lorre. In 2015, Sheen publicly revealed that he is HIV positive which led to an increase in HIV prevention and testing which was dubbed the "Charlie Sheen effect".

