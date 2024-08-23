'Really Loved Each Other’: Source Talks About Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck After The Singer Files For Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their fans' hopes high when they rekindled their romance and got married. However, those hopes were dashed when rumors of their separation began circulating, and now they have grabbed headlines again as Lopez has reportedly filed for divorce.

An insider spoke to People magazine about the former couple, stating that they “really loved each other — and it happened quickly.” The source added that Jen and Ben were genuinely committed to making their relationship work.

The insider further explained, “These are two people who are in love with love, and who wouldn't jump into that? And the world wanted it.” Multiple insiders confirmed to the publication that on August 20, 2024, the On The Floor singer officially filed for divorce.

There is a possibility that the mentioned date may have played a significant role in the decision to file for divorce, as the couple tied the knot for the second time on that date in 2022 at the Argo actor’s Georgia estate. The pair had previously married privately in July 2022 in Las Vegas.

An insider elaborated to the outlet that both individuals are “different people.” Lopez is very “public and wants to go out,” while Affleck is more introverted and content to stay at home.

According to the publication, Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial partner at Blank Rome LLP, discussed Lopez’s decision to file pro se (representing herself) and suggested that Lopez likely just wants to get the process over with.

Chinitz mentioned that there seemed to be a lot of “hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth.” She added that this move by Lopez is a statement that she is moving forward, filing for divorce, and doing it on her own terms.

Although the divorce news of this pair shocked multiple people, some may not have been surprised as for months countless speculations about the Bennifer’s alleged trouble in paradise were making rounds on the internet.

On top of that, the pair reportedly decided to sell their lavish Beverly Hills mansion which they purchased after getting married. This in a way indicated the alleged trouble they were facing in their relationship.

