Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in Style for Thanksgiving Lunch with Friends While Ben Affleck Spends Time With Ex Jennifer Garner And Kids

Jennifer Lopez appeared unbothered, moisturized, and happy in her lane as she stepped out in style to grab Thanksgiving lunch with friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 27, a day before the actual holiday. While she is single for the first time in several Thanksgivings, following her divorce filing from Ben Affleck in August, the This Is Me Now: A Love Story filmmaker, 55, isn't giving anyone a chance to feel sympathetic toward her.

With her bossy look on Wednesday, the singer and actress exuded unmatched elegance and grace.

For her outing, Lopez rocked a chic long-sleeved white shirt paired with flared blue jeans. She completed her look with nude heels, a brown Hermès bag, classic black aviator sunglasses, and a gray plaid jacket.

JLo kept the top few buttons of her shirt open to emit a sultry vibe as she subtly flaunted her cleavage.

While it is not known how Lopez spent the actual holiday, it is assumed she was with her twins, Emme and Max, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported on Thursday, October 28, that Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—for Thanksgiving. The family spent the holiday giving back to the community in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Garner, who were married from 2005 to 2018, have remained amicable since their separation. The duo emanated the same friendly vibe on Thursday as well, rocking matching "I Love The Midnight Mission" aprons while serving food to homeless or nearly homeless people.

Lopez and Affleck married in July 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance in 2021. However, the former filed for divorce in August, listing April 26, 2024, as their official date of separation, after spending much of the summer on a different coast than Ben.

Between May and August 2024, Lopez lived in New York, while Affleck stayed in LA, with neither of them living in their luxurious $68 million Beverly Hills marital home, which is now up for sale.

In her divorce filing, Lopez requested the court reinstate her maiden name, which she had changed to the Argo star’s last name following their wedding. Their divorce is still pending.

