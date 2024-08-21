Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Call It Quits AGAIN; Singer Files For Divorce On Second Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are calling it quits again after two years of marriage. The Atlas actress filed for divorce from the Argo star on Tuesday, August 20, as reported by TMZ. Lopez filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed April 26, 2024, as the date of separation. She lodged the paperwork herself without using a lawyer and is technically self-represented. August 20 also happened to mark two years of Bennifer’s traditional wedding ceremony.

The duo had no prenuptial agreement, sources told the aforementioned publication.

“She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken,” a source told People of Lopez’s decision to end her fairytale romance with Affleck. Lopez and Affleck famously rekindled their romance in 2021, more than 17 years after they initially postponed their planned September 2003 wedding, only to call their engagement off in January 2004.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Consider Leaving Hollywood After First Breakup With Jennifer Lopez; Report

News of Lopez and Affleck’s renewed romance first made headlines in April 2021 following the singer’s split from MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Ben and Jen went Instagram official in July of that year and returned to the red carpet as an ever-smitten couple at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Sources tipped news outlets of their engagement in April 2022, and the pair eloped to Las Vegas on July 16 to recite wedding vows. They later held a larger wedding ceremony in August of the same year on Affleck’s Georgia estate and said their I Dos for the second time.

Advertisement

The singer and actress shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with Marc Anthony, whom she was married to between 2004 and 2014. Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2019, shares three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the actress.

“The kids are a top priority, as they always have been,” said a Lopez camp insider to People after her divorce filing.

Rumors of trouble in Lopez and Affleck’s paradise first began swirling this past May when the actress attended the 2024 Met Gala alone in NYC and extended her stay in the Big Apple through the summer. Affleck remained in Los Angeles for much of his summer, and the couple did not reunite for the Fourth of July holiday, their second wedding anniversary in July, or Lopez’s 55th birthday the same month.

Lopez returned to L.A. in August, and a People source said at the time that she hadn’t seen Ben in months. The actor, however, received a visit from her on his birthday on August 15, at his rental home in Brentwood, California, as their Beverly Hills mansion remains up for grabs for $68 million.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez's Inner Circle Disapproves Of Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors; 'No One Except [Her] Mother Likes Him' Says Source