JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Continuing Feud With Candace Cameron Bure And Why She Won't Come To Her Podcast

JoJo Siwa named two people she would never invite to her podcast, and both are Candaces. The Nickelodeon alum, who shot to stardom after Dance Moms, stressed her ongoing feud with Candace Cameron Bure in the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, JoJo Siwa Now.

The 21-year-old candidly talked about personalities she would skip from inviting as guests on her podcast and called out Candace Cameron Bure for her alleged rude behavior. Elaborating on her public feud with the 48-year-old actor, Siwa explained that it was an “accident.”

Siwa and Bure were at odds after the former, as part of a TikTok challenge, marked the Fuller House star as the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met in July 2022. This escalated into a controversy as the video accidentally went viral on the internet, per BuzzFeed.

Nevertheless, sharing her experience on what earned Bure the recognition, the Karma singer revealed that the actor had once behaved poorly with her after she’d asked for a photo. Bure had reportedly denied Siwa, then 11 years old, saying “it wasn’t a good time for her,” but went on to click pictures with the others.

"To me, personally, the rudest celebrity I'd ever met was Candace Cameron. She wasn't nice to me when I met her,” the Dance Moms star disclosed in the Thursday episode of her podcast.

Strangely, she also clarified that just because the Unsung Hero actor was mean to her did not mean “she’s an awful, rude person’ universally. Siwa explained that the video only indicated that Bure was the rudest celebrity she had ever met.

Later, Bure extended apologies for her rude demeanor. Despite feeling guilty for needlessly inciting a beef with an actor she had mutual friends with, Siwa’s doubts were cleared after she discovered questionable information about Bure.

Eventually, the singer-dancer, who recently performed at the L.A. Pride in the Park event, shared that her feud felt validated because Bure had allegedly been associated with “some shady” work and organizations against the queer community.

"It goes back to wanting to stand up for my people, but not wanting to create drama that doesn't necessarily need to be there,” the TV star reflected.

Siwa solidified her feud with Bure following the latter’s comments on gay marriage after she joined the Great American Family Network in 2022. The LA-based actress had said that she intended to “keep traditional marriage at the core" when asked about same-sex inclusivity.

Bure’s insinuation that gay marriage was “not traditional” was pointed out by Siwa on her podcast. The dancer elucidated that it didn’t matter what she meant, her unkind remarks had hurt the LGBTQIA community and Siwa wouldn’t vouch for it. “I've got to stand up for my people, and that's messed up,” she said, per the source.

Though Siwa claimed that there’s no real shade between her and Bure anymore, the young star has decided to avoid crossing paths with her and even if they did, “I would just not say hi” or want her to appear on the JoJo Siwa Now podcast. On the other hand, the first person she named was Candace Owens.

