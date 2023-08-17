Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo inspired by Naruto's iconic teacher Hatake Kakashi? Creator REVEALS

The person who made Jujutsu Kaisen didn't design Gojo to resemble Kakashi; instead, they took inspiration from another ninja in Naruto.

Written by Prakriti Sahu Published on Aug 17, 2023   |  04:43 PM IST  |  574
Instagram
Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Gojo's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen is inspired by Chunin Exams ninja's bandaged and not Kakashi
  • Gojo's powers and design are not directly influenced by Naruto's Kakashi
  • Gojo's character is inspired from a bandaged ninja from the Chunin Exams in Naruto's universe

These days, a lot of people are really into Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular anime. The new season of the show is coming soon and it's making fans excited. The show had a part where Gojo and Geto took everyone back to the past, but now everyone is getting ready to see Gojo as he was in the first season. Some people thought Gojo's cool appearance was inspired by Naruto's teacher, Kakashi, but that's not the case.

A lot of people like to compare new teachers in anime to Naruto's Hatake Kakashi. He's a famous teacher in anime. People even compare teachers from other anime like My Hero Academia and One Piece to Kakashi. Jujutsu Kaisen also fell into this comparison, and some people thought Gojo's look was similar to Kakashi's because of the way his face was covered.

ALSO READ: Naruto: Not One Piece, but Dragon Ball was the inspiration behind the anime; Here's how

Naruto's Character Inspired Gojo More Than Kakashi 

It turns out that the teacher of Team 7 wasn't the main influence on creating Gojo. Another ninja from the Chunin Exams played a bigger role, and Gege Akutami talked about this in a chat from Japan. Akutami mentioned, "People often find Gojo Satoru's powers cool, similar to Kakashi's, but honestly, he's not quite on Kakashi's level. When designing Gojo's character, I took more inspiration from a ninja wearing bandages and a blindfold on his head during the second phase of the Chunin Exams, rather than Kakashi. This design left a strong impression on me back then. When I asked [Masashi] Kishimoto about it when we finally met, he seemed unsure, saying, 'Was there really a guy like that...?'"

Advertisement

Naruto's Ally: Akutami, the Hidden Leaf Team Member

Akutami is certainly present in the Naruto manga, but his role in the anime is not very significant. He was part of the Hidden Leaf's analysis team and had considerable strength. In the Chunin Exams, amidst the Sand's Invasion, this lesser-known character displayed his strength by defeating notable enemies. Throughout this event, the unnamed analyst remained loyal to Akutami.

ALSO READ: Naruto decoded: Where to begin, what to know, and where to watch

Advertisement
Who will win Gojo or Naruto?
While a battle between the two would be very long drawn, Six Eyes' ability might just help Gojo outlast Naruto.
Who is Gojo in Naruto?
Gojo lives in an isolated place in the Land of Wind and is the father of Isago (anime). He is one of the characters in Boruto: The Next Generation, a Japanese manga series written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.
Can Naruto beat Kakashi?
It's safe to assume that Naruto surpassed Kakashi during the Pain arc. He was able to defeat Pain and later he was able to use Sage mode as well. His ability to link up with Kurama and his vast chakra reserve make him an incredibly powerful shinobi.
About The Author
Prakriti Sahu
Prakriti Sahu

My love for this genre knows no bounds, and I have honed my skills to breathe life into characters, settings, and storyl... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!