Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo inspired by Naruto's iconic teacher Hatake Kakashi? Creator REVEALS

These days, a lot of people are really into Jujutsu Kaisen, a popular anime. The new season of the show is coming soon and it's making fans excited. The show had a part where Gojo and Geto took everyone back to the past, but now everyone is getting ready to see Gojo as he was in the first season. Some people thought Gojo's cool appearance was inspired by Naruto's teacher, Kakashi, but that's not the case.

A lot of people like to compare new teachers in anime to Naruto's Hatake Kakashi. He's a famous teacher in anime. People even compare teachers from other anime like My Hero Academia and One Piece to Kakashi. Jujutsu Kaisen also fell into this comparison, and some people thought Gojo's look was similar to Kakashi's because of the way his face was covered.

Naruto's Character Inspired Gojo More Than Kakashi

It turns out that the teacher of Team 7 wasn't the main influence on creating Gojo. Another ninja from the Chunin Exams played a bigger role, and Gege Akutami talked about this in a chat from Japan. Akutami mentioned, "People often find Gojo Satoru's powers cool, similar to Kakashi's, but honestly, he's not quite on Kakashi's level. When designing Gojo's character, I took more inspiration from a ninja wearing bandages and a blindfold on his head during the second phase of the Chunin Exams, rather than Kakashi. This design left a strong impression on me back then. When I asked [Masashi] Kishimoto about it when we finally met, he seemed unsure, saying, 'Was there really a guy like that...?'"

Naruto's Ally: Akutami, the Hidden Leaf Team Member

Akutami is certainly present in the Naruto manga, but his role in the anime is not very significant. He was part of the Hidden Leaf's analysis team and had considerable strength. In the Chunin Exams, amidst the Sand's Invasion, this lesser-known character displayed his strength by defeating notable enemies. Throughout this event, the unnamed analyst remained loyal to Akutami.

